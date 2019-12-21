Why Celtic should go all out to sign Tyrese Campbell in January

According to a report from Daily Record, Celtic are amongst a host of clubs monitoring Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell.

The England under-20s star is entering the final six months of his contract at Stoke, thus catching the attention of a number of clubs. Tyrese Campbell, 19, who joined the Potters from Manchester City, has featured 17 times in all competitions for Stoke City, scoring three goals.

The report adds that the striker would only cost around £350,000. That being said, Celtic should go all out to sign Campbell in January.

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City looks on after the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest at Bet365 Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Getty Images)

Celtic have been excellent this season, both domestically and in Europe. They are on top of the Premiership table, whilst they have qualified for the Europa League’s round of 32 as well. Neil Lennon has done a great job by rotating the squad when required, with the Hoops yielding good results.

However, Lennon should attempt to beef up his squad during the winter transfer window in a bid to bolster their hopes of retaining the Premiership title. One position Celtic must strengthen is the striking department, despite the return of Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo from injury.

Odsonne Edouard is the undisputed first-choice striker at Parkhead, scoring goals left, right and centre this season. The Frenchman has been in superb form since the start of the season but he lacks adequate cover. Keeping that in mind, Lennon should prioritise signing a centre-forward. And Tyrese Campbell would be a good fit at Parkhead.

While Campbell initially broke into Stoke’s first-team under former boss Paul Lambert, he has failed to keep his place in the starting eleven. However, the youngster did have an impressive loan spell with League One outfit Shrewsbury Town last season, where he scored five goals in 15 games.

Neil Lennon is doing well in his second spell as Celtic manager. (Getty Images)

More Celtic News

The 19-year-old may have hit the back of the net just once in 13 appearances for the Potters, but he is a young striker with immense potential. He has shown his quality in flashes and that should be enough for the Hoops to sign him.

Verdict

Expecting Campbell to hit the ground running in the Premiership straightaway would be too much to ask for but he’ll be a smart long-term investment for Celtic. All in all, the former Manchester City trainee’s acquisition could see the Scottish giants unearth a gem like Edouard.