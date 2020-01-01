Why Chelsea must sign Jarrad Branthwaite for the future

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea are monitoring the development of Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the January window.

Branthwaite, 17, was promoted to the first team back in February this after making it through the ranks of Carlisle United’s youth system. His solid performances have prompted Liverpool to keep a watch on him, according to the report.

In 10 games for the Blue and White army, he has been impressive and is building up a name for himself in the League Two. And by this time, he has featured for 90 minutes in all of the games he has started in, except in the 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient. His involvement in the team has helped them keep 2 clean sheets in all competitions.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Getty Images)

The teenager is fast growing to be a future prospect and he is also capable of playing on both sides of the central defence, which would be a boost for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Blues have stumbled to a new low this season after losing 5 of their last seven league games. They were on top of their game mid-way through the season but that failed since their 2-1 loss to Manchester City last month.

Frank Lampard has four central defenders at his disposal in Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard (Getty Images)

Germany international Rudiger has not been up to the mark since his return from injury and Zouma has been prone to errors that cost the side a lot. Tomori seems to be the only centre-back who has put in decent performances throughout the campaign, whereas Christensen has fallen down the pecking order under Lampard.

Though they might be good in their respective roles, their time to settle under the changes by the boss has been long. In that case, Jarrad Branthwaite would be a better back-up option for the team. He has done extremely well and by giving a chance in the top-flight, Chelsea would be shaping him for the future if they manage to sign him in January.

It would be impossible for Branthwaite to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge and for that reason, sending him on loan would be another option to enhance his development. A player with his qualities cannot be pushed to the bench as he needs to be playing in and out every week.

Jarrad Branthwaite (Getty Images)

However, with proper guidance, he could go on to work wonders for the Blues when his time arrives and his stamina to play for the whole time of a game has been incredible, which is not easy for players of similar age groups.

Verdict

With youngsters getting many privileges under the present manager, Branthwaite can also be given his time at the club. And therefore, by securing the services of the 17-year-old, Chelsea would be taking huge steps in building a team that can be successful in the long run.