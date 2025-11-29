Why Did Chelsea Star Sam Kerr Miss Australia’s 5-0 Win Over New Zealand? Reason Explained

Sam Kerr’s eagerly anticipated return to Australian soil was postponed on Friday after the Chelsea striker remained an unused substitute during the Matildas’ 5-0 friendly victory over New Zealand.

The 32-year-old felt calf tightness during pre-match warmups, forcing her to sit out what would have been her first home appearance since January 2024, when she suffered an ACL injury.

Injury Concerns Mount for Club and Country

Kerr’s absence raises fresh concerns for both Chelsea and Australia ahead of crucial fixtures. The striker missed Chelsea’s final two matches before the international break—1-1 draws against Liverpool and Barcelona, after scoring a brace in the 6-0 Champions League demolition of St. Polten.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor insisted Kerr’s absence for those matches was planned rotation before the Barcelona clash. However, Friday’s calf issue suggests the striker continues managing fitness concerns following her lengthy ACL rehabilitation.

Kerr made her comeback in September during Chelsea’s victory over Aston Villa after nine months sidelined. She’s been carefully managed since, more often used as a substitute than starter. Despite limited minutes, the Australian remains Chelsea’s joint-top scorer this season with four goals alongside Aggie Beever-Jones.

WSL Stars Shine in Kerr’s Absence

Chelsea’s Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal’s Kyra Cooney-Cross stole the show during Friday’s rout. Cooney-Cross scored the pick of the goals from 35 yards out, lobbing the New Zealand goalkeeper to make it 4-0 just one minute after Carpenter capitalised on a defensive mistake for Australia’s third.

Amy Sayer, Hayley Raso and Katrina Gorry also found the net as the Matildas cruised to victory. The two sides meet again in Adelaide on Tuesday in Australia’s final match before hosting the Asian Cup from March 1-21.

Australia will hope Mary Fowler returns in time for the continental tournament after missing recent fixtures. Kerr will target Tuesday’s friendly as her opportunity to finally play in front of home fans, provided her calf issue clears up in time.

The striker’s staggered return to action continues frustrating both player and supporters, with her homecoming now delayed until at least next week’s rematch against the Football Ferns.

