Why Chelsea should go all out for Blas Riveros in January

According to 90min (h/t The Sun), Chelsea are planning to sign Basel youngster Blas Riveros in case they fail to sign Ben Chilwell in January.

The report suggests that Frank Lampard is in search of a left-back after Marcos Alonso and Emerson have failed to cement their spot in this position. Though Emerson did a decent job in their last outing, Alonso has seen very less game time and is out of favour under the boss.

Chelsea targeted Ben Chilwell after their two-window transfer ban was lifted by Court of Arbitration for Sports but are not sure of his move. The left-back extended his contract a year ago with Leicester City that would keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

Baks Riveros (R) (Getty Images)

And now, Paraguayan and Basel starlet Blas Riveros has been scouted by the Blues in order to fill their backline, according to the report.

Riveros, 21, came through Club Olimpia’s youth ranks but could only make 3 appearances for the senior team. In 2016 he made a £2m move to Switzerland with FC Basel. His breakthrough came in the 2017/18 season and since then, he has been in fine form.

Though he is very young, Riveros has already made 77 appearances for the Swiss outfit and is currently in his third season at the club. Basel are known for nurturing young talents into future prospects and that is the reason why they are able to challenge in European competitions.

Blas Riveros (Getty Images)

The club has produced the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Salah and many more. And now, there are high expectations for the young Riveros to mark his name in the world of football. His performance earned him a spot in Paraguay’s squad for the 2016 Copa Centenario while he was just 18 years old.

This season, he is slowly sneaking into the first-team and trying to establish himself as the first choice. In 6 Super League games, he has scored 1 goal.

He has got all the qualities of a modern-day wing-back as he moves down the flank with ease. His pace, stamina and technique are highly rated and that makes him stand out from other players of his age who play in the same position.

At Chelsea, Riveros may not be able to see his chances from the start but he can develop under the tutelage of Frank Lampard, who has given a lot of chances to youngsters this season.

Blas Riveros (Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has been impressive in his time at Olimpia and Basel, and Francisco Acre, the coach who gave him his debut, has compared the youngster to Brazil legend Roberto Carlos and heaped praise on his character, according to Sky Sports.

Read more

Verdict

With Maurizio Sarri plotting a move for Emerson, according to The Sun, Chelsea will be left with only one proper left-back if the move happens. Therefore, Chelsea must go all out for the promising youngster. Riveros can also go on to be their first choice in that position in a few years’ time.