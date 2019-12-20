Why Chelsea signing Leon Bailey in January would be a smart move

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen’s winger Leon Bailey in January to strengthen their attacking ranks.

Back in January, Bailey’s father had claimed that Chelsea made an approach for the player and attempted to lure him to Stamford Bridge, according to The Sun.

Eventually, there was no progress and the Blues were banned from signing new players at the time. And the winger stayed back at Leverkusen, despite a lack of game time.

Bailey, 22, shot to fame with Leverkusen in the 2017/18 season after he moved from Genk. In his first season in Germany, he scored 12 goals in all competitions and further set up 6 six goals. He was an instant hit but the next two seasons haven’t gone his way.

He started this campaign well but after four league games, he picked up an injury that halted his progress. After recovering, he received his marching orders in a match and since then, he has barely made it to the starting line-up. The only game in which he did a remarkable job was against Bayern Munich, where he scored both the goals in Leverkusen’s 2-1 win.

Now, the Blues are allowed to make new signings since their ban has been uplifted and according to The Telegraph, Frank Lampard is in search of forwards in the market.

Meanwhile, Lampard’s men have endured a roller coaster of a season in the league. They were dominant for several days and now, they have seen results going against them. The Blues have lost four of their last five league games and are at risk of being thrown out of the top-four.

Their recent losses to Bournemouth and Everton have been humiliating, by their standards. And therefore, Lampard must address several key issues. One area where the Englishman needs to improve is the attacking department.

Olivier Giroud is set to leave in January and according to the report, it is believed that Pedro Rodriguez has attracted interest from MLS. And that is why it makes sense for them to make a determined move for Leon Bailey.

The Jamaican sensation has often been deployed on the right throughout his career, making defenders dance to his tune whenever he breaks into attacks.

At 22, he would be an upgrade to Pedro and Willian. With his speed, he could wreak havoc at Chelsea, alongside the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Verdict

Signing a player of Bailey’s qualities would prove to be great for Chelsea and with their participation in several competitions, they must bring in quick legs. Overall, he may also be a long-term investment for Pedro.