Why Crystal Palace should sign Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t The Sun), Real Madrid are exploring the possibility of loaning out-of-favour striker Luka Jovic in the January transfer window.

The Serbian international, 21, joined Real Madrid ahead of the start of the season from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £62million deal. However, he has struggled to make an impact in the Spanish capital. He has made just four starts so far as he has failed to force his way past Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior in Madrid’s attack.

While Real are currently not prepared to sell Luka Jovic, a loan departure next month is a possibility, the report adds. (h/t The Sun) With that in mind, Crystal Palace should look to sign the 21-year-old striker for the second half of the season.

Luka Jovic in Eintracht Frankfurt colours. (Getty Images)

Back in December 2018, the Sky Sports had claimed that Jovic was one of the names that featured on Crystal Palace’s list of ambitious targets.

Despite a decent 2019/20 campaign so far, the Eagles have issues to address in the January transfer window, with just 14 goals coming in their opening 16 Premier League fixtures.

Jordan Ayew is Palace’s top scorer with four goals but he has enjoyed limited support from his fellow forwards, including Wilfried Zaha, who has been inconsistent this season.

Christian Benteke is yet to open his account this term, while Connor Wickham hasn’t played much since recovering from injury. With that in mind, Roy Hodgson should prioritise signing a new striker and Jovic would be a smart fit at Selhurst Park.

Luka Jovic has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid (Getty Images)

Jovic would be a great acquisition for the Eagles in January. Ayew needs support, as well as competition upfront, and the 21-year-old would be perfect.

The Serbian scored 17 goals in 32 appearances in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt last season. He also added 10 goals in 14 Europa League matches, including the semi-final against Chelsea. So, there’s no doubting his goalscoring credentials, even if he hasn’t lived up to the expectations at Santiago Bernabeu.

Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City at Selhurst Park. (Getty Images)

Jovic is still a top-class striker, however, he just needs a regular run of games in order to get his confidence back. And a move to Palace could help the 21-year-old regain his mojo under Hodgson, whilst adding quality to the Eagles attack. He has all the qualities to thrive in the Premier League and add a much-needed cutting edge to Palace’s attack.

Verdict

Bringing Jovic in on loan from January until the end of the campaign would really help Palace achieve a top-half finish this campaign.