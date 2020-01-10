Why Danny Ings could be the man to solve Tottenham’s attacking issues

According to The Mirror, Tottenham have been encouraged to make a January swoop for Southampton star Danny Ings.

Former England international Darren Bent has urged the Lilywhites to make a move for Ings, who is in fine form for the Saints, according to the report. And the former Aston Villa striker has heaped praise on his compatriot.

Ings, 27, came through the ranks of Bournemouth’s youth system and played for several English clubs like Dorchester, Burnley, and Liverpool before joining the Saints permanently in the summer of 2019.

Danny Ings (Getty Images)

His best days came in Burnley colours in the 2013/14 season, where the marksman scored 26 goals across all competitions and was named the Championship’s best player at the end of that campaign. Thereafter, he saw a downfall in his career and could not continue with Liverpool.

Having come through all these, Ings has made a spectacular turnaround in his game and this term, he has hit top form. In 21 league games, he has scored 13 goals so far, surpassing his tally of 7 in the whole of last year.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s men have stuttered recently following the manager’s initial impact, having won only one of their last four league games. They also couldn’t manage a win against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round, where both sides scored a goal each.

The Lilywhites have endured frustration this term and Harry Kane’s hamstring injury against Southampton has made it worse for them.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring against Liverpool at Anfield. (Getty Images)

At the moment, Mourinho has no centre-forwards at his disposal, except for youngster Troy Parrott, who has no experience in leading the attack at a higher level.

Though Lucas Moura and Heung Min-Son are capable of doing so, their best performances have always come from the flanks.

With Kane’s return being unknown, the Portuguese manager has to find an immediate solution to solve their issue, as they have some big games ahead against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City within the space of a month.

And without a proper striker, it would be difficult for them to increase their goal count and progress higher up the table.

Danny Ings in action for Liverpool (Getty Images)

In that case, they need an established target man and Southampton’s Danny Ings, who is currently in the form of his life, would be the ideal candidate to lead them in the absence of Kane.

A poacher in front of goal, Ings has transformed himself since moving to the St. Mary’s stadium and is one of the players who has lifted Southampton from the bottom despite several frailties. He has scored 7 in their last 8 games, including one against Chelsea and the winner against Tottenham.

The 27-year-old’s finishing instincts have drastically taken an upward path and he is considered to be one of the most feared strikers in the league right now.

Danny Ings (Getty Images)

He has registered 2.3 shots and 0.8 key passes in the Premier League, according to Whoscored. And his numbers are proof that he can do better under Mourinho.

Verdict

The Winchester-born striker looks ready for a bigger challenge and he would not only be a cover for Kane but can also give a healthy competition to the England captain when he returns.