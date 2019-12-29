Why Djene Dakonam would be a fantastic signing for Leicester City

Back in August, Spanish media outlet Marca (h/t The Leicester Mercury) had claimed that Leicester City were interested in signing Getafe’s Djene Dakonam as a replacement for Harry Maguire. However, no deal materialised and he stayed put at the Spanish club.

Djene Dakonam, 27, was a key figure for Jose Bordalas’ side as they secured Europa League qualification in the 2018-19 season. Getafe had the joint third-best defensive record last season, with the Togolese playing a pivotal role. The 27-year-old has hit the ground running in the 2019/20 season as well, managing 16 league appearances till date.

Getafe defender Djene Dakonam in action. (Getty Images)

With Dakonam enjoying another impressive La Liga season, Leicester City must renew their interest in the defender when the transfer window reopens next month.

If Leicester were beaten all ends by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, they were crushed by Premier League leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day. The high-flying Foxes were given a reality check by two of England’s best teams, showcasing how far Brendan Rodgers’ side have to go to match the very best in the division.

One issue which needs to be solved above any other is Leicester’s defence, despite the centre-back partnership of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu working very well this campaign. Evans has been very consistent at the back, while Soyuncu has stepped up following Maguire’s departure before the start of this season.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on the touchline. (Getty Images)

But with veteran Wes Morgan in the final year of his contract and young Filip Benkovic attracting interest from Championship side Derby County (h/t The Leicester Mercury), the Foxes need defensive reinforcements. Having said that, Rodgers should make a move for Djene Dakonam.

Djene burst onto the scene with an outstanding 2018/19 season in La Liga, as he was one of the best defenders in the division. The late-blooming Togolese is a versatile player as he can play as a central defender, right-back as well as a central defensive midfielder if required. He is quick on his feet, a decisive tackler and an astute reader of the game.

As per WhoScored, the Dapaong-born defender has made 16 La Liga appearances this season, mustering 1.1 tackles, 0.6 interceptions and 3.1 clearances per game on an average. In the video below, one could get a glimpse of Djene’s style of play and the qualities he’ll bring to Leicester if a move goes through.

Verdict

At the age of 27, the Togo international has perhaps entered the prime stages of his career and he would be a smart addition to Leicester’s backline.