A Better Deal Than Viktor Gyokeres: Why Arsenal Players Will Love This £67.5m Star in the Line-Up

Arsenal‘s summer spending spree isn’t slowing down. Fresh reports suggest the Gunners have struck a ‘full agreement’ to bring in Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, with the England star already agreeing personal terms and informing Palace of his desire to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium before the end of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Read More: How One Single Interview Ruined This Arrogant Arsenal Star’s Career

The Numbers Game: Eberechi Eze vs. Viktor Gyokeres

While Viktor Gyokeres arrived for £55.1m guaranteed plus £8.7m in add-ons, Eze’s £67.5m release clause makes him technically the more expensive acquisition. But here’s why Arsenal players will embrace the Crystal Palace magician more readily than their new Swedish striker.

Read More: Can Max Dowman Realize the Potential Jack Wilshere Was Supposed to at Arsenal?

The Creative Catalyst Arsenal Desperately Need

Gyokeres brings goals – 97 in 102 games for Sporting proves that. But Eze brings something Arsenal have lacked: genuine creative unpredictability from wide areas. Despite boasting a reported £68 million release clause, £60 million appears likely to be enough to secure Eze’s services, making him potentially better value than initially expected.

Viktor Gyokeres (Via Arsenal)

The 27-year-old’s ability to drift between positions, create from nothing, and unlock stubborn defenses addresses Arsenal’s biggest tactical weakness. While Gyokeres will score the goals, Eze will create the moments that win tight matches.

Read More: Max Dowman’s Stellar Performance Against Newcastle United Draws Hilarious 3-Word Reaction from Declan Rice

Why Teammates Will Love Playing With Eberechi Eze

Arsenal’s current attacking players will relish Eze’s arrival. His pace and directness from wide positions will create space for Martin Ødegaard centrally. His crossing ability gives new meaning to Gabriel Martinelli’s runs. Most importantly, his vision will maximize Gyokeres’ goal threat.

Eberechi Eze (via New York Times)

Crystal Palace are already lining up Leicester youngster Bilal El Khannouss as Eze’s replacement, suggesting they’ve accepted his departure is inevitable.

His 14 goals and 11 assists last season came despite playing for a mid-table side. In Arsenal’s system, surrounded by superior players, those numbers should explode. Reports suggest Eze believes ‘he’s going to join Arsenal’ after telling friends about the move, indicating the transfer momentum is building rapidly.

Read More: Arsenal’s Jersey Numbers for 2025/26: Key Changes and Squad Allocation ft. Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Others

Value That Makes Sense

Arsenal’s summer spending has been significant, but Eze represents the more complete package. While strikers often struggle to adapt immediately, creative players like Eze can impact games from day one.

Arsenal’s squad will embrace a player who makes everyone around him better, rather than requiring service to excel.

Eberechi Eze (Via Daily Post Nigeria)

The Eze deal represents Arsenal thinking beyond just goals – they’re investing in the creativity that transforms good teams into great ones.

Read More: (In Photos) Snaps from Arsenal’s Pre-Season Tour: From Universal Studios to Max Dowman Linking up with Declan Rice

