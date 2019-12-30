Why Eberechi Eze would be a good coup by Sheffield United

A report by The Sun suggests that Chris Wilder is looking to add whizkid Eberechi Eze to his Sheffield United frontline.

Eze, 21, has been a vital member of Mark Warburton’s squad this season. He has started nearly all of QPR’s games in the Championship. Having scored 9 goals and assisted 4 times, the youngster has caught the eyes of several Premier League clubs.

Coming through the ranks of Millwall and QPR’s youth system, Eze has made waves in the second-tier, despite the Hoops being placed mid-table. He has grown to become one of the best young prospects in the country with his brilliance in the last two seasons.

Eberechi Eze (Getty Images)

He was one of Tottenham’s top targets under Mauricio Pochettino but his move to North London seems less likely after the arrival of Jose Mourinho, according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, the Blades have been a surprise package this term after a series of outstanding displays in the top-flight. They have constantly rubbed shoulders with the top-six.

Chris Wilder’s men have matched the performances of heavyweights Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves and Arsenal.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder celebrates a win. (Getty Images)

However, going into the second half of the league season, there are some areas of concern for the manager and it must be addressed during the upcoming transfer window.

In the central midfield role, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood and John Fleck have done an amazing job so far, taking control of Sheffield United’s games. However, the attacking midfield role has been deprived of established players.

Manchester United academy product Ravel Morrison and Luke Freeman have failed to convince their boss and have played less in the league. They have been inconsistent and therefore, the Blades must look for reinforcements.

QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

In that case, Eberechi Eze would be a solid steal by the club. The Championship star would definitely be an added advantage for Wilder.

The London-born midfielder has taken his game to the next level this year. In the Championship this term, Eze has registered an average of 2.5 shots, 1.7 key passes and 3 dribbles per game. He has also enjoyed an 85.6% passing accuracy rate, according to Whoscored.

At 21, Eze looks ready to take his first and important stride into the top-flight on the back of some impressive performances and Bramall Lane would be the right place for him to grow into a complete player.

QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze has been one of the best players in the Championship this season. (Getty Images)

The England U21 international would easily fit the bill of Sheffield United’s chief and with another youngster in the squad, Wilder can boast of an improved forward line. He can use the whizkid not only as a backup but also as a starter while rotating players.

Verdict

Eze is valued at £12m and the Blades must act quickly to secure his services since he is being followed by Tottenham and Southampton also, according to The Sun.