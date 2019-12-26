Why Everton must not pay much heed to Cascarino’s suggestions

While talking to talkSPORT (h/t Daily Star), former Aston Villa forward Tony Cascarino has backed Everton to swoop for Raul Jimenez or Danny Ings in January.

With Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss ahead of the January transfer window, Cascarino had some insights to share.

Everton players celebrate after scoring a goal against West Ham. (Getty Images)

Everton are currently struggling in the league, with a lack of goals being the club’s most pressing issue this season.

Despite having as many as four strikers in the side, the Toffees have failed miserably in front of the goal.

With Everton’s finishing woes clearly out in open, Cascarino suggested that they should sign either Wolverhampton Wanderers star Jimenez or Southampton’s Ings, both of whom are in terrific form this season.

Wolves star Raul Jimenez is one of the best strikers in the Premier League at the moment. (Getty Images)

Jimenez is Wolves’ top-scorer in the league and has also played a key role in their Europa League campaign, securing a spot in the knock-out stages.

The 28-year old Mexican has been in a rich vein of form as it is quite evident from the sheer number of goals he has scored this season. He has a total tally of 16 goals in 29 appearances and has also provided 8 assists in the process.

Meanwhile, Ings has been equally impressive, scoring 13 goals in 20 appearances. Unlike Jimenez though, Ings is busy helping his side avoid relegation.

Southampton forward Danny Ings has been in sensational form scoring 11 league goals already. (Getty Images)

All said and done, it seems unlikely that the two would prefer a move to Goodison Park from their respective clubs.

While Jimenez is thriving for Wolves, Ings, a Southampton local, is trying to help his hometown club from falling into an abyss.

Also, Ancelotti already has Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Cenk Tosun and the young Moise Kean at his disposal. Anybody else would just be a surplus to requirement at this point.

Everton’s new summer signing teenager Moise Kean (centre) seen in action. (Getty Images)

The highly experienced Italian must aim to shore up the midfield instead. Except for seasoned campaigners Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fabian Delph, none of the other midfielders has opened their account yet. The Toffees’ defence has been a problem as well.

It is true that Everton lack the sharpness in front of the goal to win matches. However, it would be too harsh to blame the strikers alone as it is quite evident that their problems lay in almost every other department.

Verdict

With the side going through a crisis at the moment, bringing in a different tactical approach and some confidence would do the world of good for Everton.

Hence, it would better if the Toffees do not give much thought to Cascarino’s words.