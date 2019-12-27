Why Everton must plot a January swoop for Rafael Borre

Last month, Fox Sports (h/t The Liverpool Echo) had claimed that Everton made a €15m bid for River Plate striker Rafael Borre. However, the report (h/t The Liverpool Echo) also added that the Colombian has a €30m release clause and has no intention of leaving Argentina.

Rafael Borre, 24, scored 11 goals in all competitions so far this season, helping River Plate reach the Copa Libertadores final last month. Last term, he netted 11 goals in 37 games, including the Copa Libertadores run.

With the Colombian forward enjoying a strong Superliga season till date, Everton must make a move for him next month.

Carlo Ancelotti is gearing up for his first transfer window since being appointed as the Everton manager last week. The Toffees have endured a terrible season and sit 13th in the Premier League table, just four points above the relegation zone.

River Plate striker Rafael Borre looks disappointed. (Getty Images)

The newly-appointed Toffees boss has a lot of work to do if he’s to help his team avoid relegation and finish in the top half of the table. Ancelotti must prioritise shoring up his defence in the winter transfer window, as the club has paid a big price of not replacing Kurt Zouma before the start of the season.

In addition to a central defender, the Merseysiders also need attacking reinforcements, with Cenk Tosun failing to provide a steady source of goals and summer signing Moise Kean struggling to adapt to the demands of English football.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have done well up front of late but Everton need a quality striker who can score and create goals in equal measure.

Rafael Borre could be that man for Ancelotti’s side. Borre’s record this season is encouraging. He has 8 goals and an assist in 13 league games, with the second half of the season still remaining.

Carlo Ancelotti is the new Everton manager. (Getty Images)

The Colombian can run with the ball without losing possession and has a knack for finding space in the final third, which is why he has scored so many goals this season.

At 24, he is about to embark upon the peak years of his playing career so Everton can benefit from acquiring a player of his talent. In the video below, one could get a glimpse of Borre’s finishing skills and how big a threat he is in the final third.

Verdict

Ancelotti needs to inject some quality into his squad during the winter transfer period if his team are to steer clear of the potential relegation dogfight in the second half of this campaign. Everton’s current attacking options are not consistent enough in terms of goal-scoring and playmaking.

Therefore, Borre could turn out to be a terrific signing for the Merseysiders if they can find a way to land him.