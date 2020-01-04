Why Everton right-back Kenny would be a good addition to Chelsea

The Daily Mail suggests that Chelsea are interested in Everton right-back Jonjoe Kelly, who is currently on loan at German side Schalke FC.

According to the report, Frank Lampard’s Blues are in pursuit of a full-back, with their transfer ban now lifted, and Kenny is one such candidate on their list of shortlisted targets for the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been recently grabbing a lot of attention due to his standout performances for Schalke on the right flank this season. He has featured in all of their 17 league games so far and has one goal and two assists to his credit.

Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny, who is at the moment on a season-long loan at FC Schalke. (Getty Images)

His excellent displays at right-back have caught the attention of not just Chelsea but also their rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, who are also impressed with Kenny’s rise at Veltins-Arena.

Kenny, who joined Schalke last June, is on a season-long loan and is expected to return to his parent club this summer. A resident of Liverpool, Kenny joined Everton’s youth system and made his professional debut for them in the summer of 2016.

However, the presence of established right-back Seamus Coleman has made it difficult for the youngster to carve out a place for himself in the Everton first-team.

He has appeared in 40 games for the Toffees across all competitions but a lack of regular game time saw the youngster get offloaded to Germany at the beginning of this season.

Kenny in action for Schalke during a Bundesliga encounter. (Getty Images)

Kenny, meanwhile, has earned himself a regular spot in the Schalke unit since moving there and has grown into a key player for them this term. Given his displays in recent times, it is no wonder that Lampard’s Chelsea are interested in the English full-back.

Currently, the Blues just have two right-backs in skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and the 20-year-old Reece James.

Though Azpilicueta still continues to be top-performer, he is already 30 and won’t get any younger. Also, with left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson not performing up to the mark, Azpilicueta has had to take over the left-back role from time to time, leaving the right-back spot to the young James.

James has been good for the Blues so far, putting up some good shows whenever given the opportunity. He has already made 10 league appearances and 4 Champions League bows this term.

Kenny engaged in a tussle with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, while playing for Everton last season. (Getty Images)

Verdict

Kenny is in great form at the moment and Chelsea could do with a new face such as him to add more strength to their defence, which has looked inconsistent in the last few weeks.

Signing Kenny could provide healthy competition for the young James and offer Lampard more depth in the full-back role. Hence, the former under-21 England international could be a worthy addition to Lampard’s Chelsea.