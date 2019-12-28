Why Everton should go all out to sign Diego Llorente in January

Back in July, Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Liverpool Echo) had claimed that Everton were interested in signing Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente. However, no move materialized during the past summer transfer window.

Since moving to Real Sociedad from Real Madrid in 2017, Diego Llorente, 26, has been one of La Liga’s most impressive centre-backs. The Spaniard made 21 appearances in the league for Real Sociedad last season – despite being plagued by injury – and helped his club finish ninth in the La Liga.

He has hit the ground running in the new campaign, managing 15 La Liga appearances so far. With Llorente currently enjoying an impressive season, Everton must renew their interest in the defender when the transfer window reopens next month.

With Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as the new man in charge, Everton must now turn their attention towards making the best use of the January transfer market.

With a mounting injury list and big holes in the squad, reinforcements are desperately needed. Keeping in mind the current crop of players, injuries and lack of depth, Ancelotti should prioritize reinforcing the Toffees’ defence before moving to other areas.

Everton’s defence hasn’t been convincing at all and that simply isn’t good enough. While Yerry Mina has been decent and Mason Holgate has taken huge steps forward in recent weeks, there’s a clear lack of depth and solidity in that area, especially as Michael Keane continues to blow hot and cold.

Ancelotti needs to strengthen his defence in January to bolster his team’s hopes of breaking into the top eight this term.

The Spaniard has shown his quality for Sociedad over the last two seasons and has the potential to shine in the Premier League. At 26, Llorente is about to hit his prime and could take his game to the next level under the watchful guidance of Ancelotti.

The Italian tactician could help him unlock his true potential and the Sociedad man, next to either Holgate or Mina, could form a solid partnership at the back for Everton. As per WhoScored.com, the Spanish international has averaged 1.1 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 4.3 clearances and 0.3 blocks, with an impressive 87% pass success rate in La Liga this season.

Verdict

A technically gifted and versatile defender, Llorente could be Everton’s long-term solution at the back. If Ancelotti manages to sign him, the Spaniard could well become one of the signings of January.