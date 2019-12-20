Why Everton should let the struggling Moise Kean leave in January

According to a report by Daily Star, Everton’s Moise Kean could be offered a chance to leave Goodison Park with Roma interested in the striker.

The Italian outfit seemed to have upped their interests in the young striker and are ready to bring him back to Italy on loan with a view to buy him permanently for not more £19million.

Kean has had trouble adjusting to the new life in England, having made a switch from Turin giants Juventus last summer for an initial fee close to around £27million.

Everton striker Moise Kean. (Getty Images)

The 19-year old finisher is yet to open his account after making 15 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions this season.

To add to his pile of miseries, he was recently seen controversially substituted by interim boss Duncan Ferguson just 19 minutes after coming on in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United (h/t Daily Star).

The incident left the youngster clearly disturbed, as he was later seen trudging off straight down the tunnel after failing to hide his displeasure. This could, in turn, have a severe impact on the youngster’s morale, who already seems to have lost his confidence since moving to Everton.

Recently his father came out publicly, admitting that it was a mistake to send his son to the Merseyside club and that he hopes to see him return to Italy soon, the report added.

Moise Kean of Everton is put under pressure by Harry Maguire of Manchester United at Old Trafford. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Roma have kept close tabs on the youngster, who is seen as a potential successor to their 33-year old star finisher Eden Dzeko, the report claims.

Although the Toffees signed him for a huge fee, it would not be the wisest of choices to still hold onto the youngster, who seems to have lost his way. His poor displays in front of the goal over the past couple of months lay further claim to it.

Also, Everton have as many as four strikers in the ranks including Kean. Amongst them, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have established themselves as regulars, scoring 11 of Everton’s 20 league goals this season.

Roma striker Eden Dzeko celebrates after scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

They also have Turkish forward Cenk Tosun waiting on the sidelines after being continuously overlooked by former manager Marco Silva. Despite making fewer appearances than Keane, even the Turk has managed to find the back of the net once.

Verdict

With Kean looking clearly disturbed and unsettled at the Merseyside club, it would be harsh of Everton to not let him go. Holding him back would only prove to be fatal for the Toffees, who already have enough strikers in their squad.

Hence, it would do the world of good if Everton let the youngster move somewhere else in order to regain his lost form.