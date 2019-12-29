Why Fedor Chalov to Brighton would be an outstanding move

According to The Sun, Brighton and Hove Albion are ready to splash the cash on Russian striker Fedor Chalov in January.

Chalov, 21, came through the ranks of CSKA Moscow’s youth system and was promoted to the senior team mid-way through the 2016/17 season. In his three years with the first-team, he has scored 36 goals and provided 19 assists.

He has been in sensational form this season, already accounting to 5 goals and 4 assists in 19 Russian Premier Liga games. His performance in the past couple of years earned him a place in Stanislav Cherchesov’s Russian squad for the just concluded Euro Qualifiers.

Fedor Chalov (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Graham Potter’s side are in a lowly 14th position in the Premier League and are hoping to pull the strings together as they fight for a higher place finish at the end of the season. They have scored just 24 goals in 20 games, with Neal Maupay being their top scorer (7).

Teenager Aaron Connolly has just 2 to his name and nothing much more can be expected from the striker who is just developing at the moment. Another target man at Potter’s disposal, Glenn Murray is yet to open his account for the season.

The former Crystal Palace man is in the twilight of his career and with that in mind, the Brighton boss is in search of a long-term replacement for the old gun in the market, according to the report. Murray is out of contract in the summer too.

Brighton boss Graham Potter (Getty Images)

The departure of the 36-year-old would leave Potter with just two strikers at his disposal. In order to fill the void that is set to open up, signing Chalov in January would be wise by the English outfit.

The Russian was a subject of a failed bid form the Eagles last summer according to the report, and this could be a chance for Brighton to grab the opportunity to sign him in the upcoming window.

The 21-year-old’s young and fresh legs would much more effective to the team and with him in the form of his life, Brighton can expect more goals from the speedster. His pace has been an absolute menace to several defenders in Russia.

At a very young age, he has got the natural instincts of a deadly finisher and with time, he seems to be improving in his game. And to reach the top level of his career, playing in the best league could pave the way for him to achieve success.

Fedor Chalov (Getty Images)

He would surely bring his abilities to the American Express Community Stadium if they manage to sign him. And playing alongside Maupay, Connolly and Alireza Jahanbakhsh, he could form a decent partnership for the Seagulls.

Read more

Verdict

The Russian international is a talented youngster and Brighton must put a strong fight to secure his services. He has the talent and the ability to improve any team’s attack and if the move takes place, it would surely be outstanding.