Why Ferran Torres would be an outstanding investment for Real Madrid

According to AS English, La Liga giants Real Madrid have once again reignited their interest in Valencia winger Ferran Torres.

The 19-year-old star has since been on Madrid’s agenda, with Valencia recently revealing that the Galacticos had made approaches to sign him since he was an under-12 player, the report added.

Meanwhile, Valencia are desperate to keep the highly-rated winger at the Mestalla Stadium amidst interests from their La Liga rivals and are trying to renew his current contract which is set to expire in 2021.

Valencia winger Ferran Torres. (Getty Images)

In their attempts to hold on to the winger, Valencia promoted him to the first-team and then raised his buyout clause from €8million to €25million and then, four months later, to €100million, the report claims.

Since joining their youth setup in 2006, Torres quickly rose amongst the ranks and has gone on to play 73 matches for the senior side.

Having played these many matches at such a young age, Torres now holds the rare honour of being the first youth player to feature so many times for the senior side in the club’s 100-year history.

The youngster has had an impressive season so far, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists from a total of 20 matches across all competitions. Having made his senior team debut at the age of 17 in 2017, he has grown up to become one of the key players to play for Valencia under manager Albert Celades.

Torres in action for Valencia against Real Madrid. (Getty Images)

His mere achievements speak volumes about his talent and it is no big wonder that a top club of Real Madrid’s stature have been having him on their radar.

Moreover, after the humiliating Champions League exit last year, Madrid are on a process of rebuilding the squad with many of their former stars nearing the end of their career.

They bought teenage sensation Rodrygo last summer and he has been excellent till now. However, he is still just 18 and rushing him on to the scene would prove to be fatal in the long run.

Lucas Vazquez is currently injured and has fallen down the pecking order at Real after failing to impress the French boss. Gareth Bale too has not been a favourite at the Bernabeu.

Torres tries to bury one past the keeper during a La Liga encounter. (Getty Images)

Predominantly a right-winger, Torres would thus be a fantastic addition to Real Madrid’s squad at the moment. The under-19 European Championship’s best player is however comfortable playing on the left side too and is known for his pace, dribbling and acceleration.

Read more:

Verdict

With an already proven track record, the young Torres could offer Zidane the necessary pace and movement which they have been lacking on the right side for some time now.

Hence, signing a top-class young prospect like Torres could turn out to be an outstanding long-term move by Real Madrid.