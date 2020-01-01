Why Gedson Fernandes could be a fantastic signing for Manchester United

According to the Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes in January.

The Portuguese ace, 20, has struggled for game time lately at Benfica, after falling out manager Bruno Lage.

Although the midfielder enjoyed a breakout season last year and quickly marked himself out as a player for the future, he has only started twice in the 2019/20 campaign. In fact, the youngster has not featured at all in any of Benfica’s last seven matches.

The report claims that Gedson Fernandes’ agents have been in the UK to discuss a possible loan deal with a £34m option to buy. And that figure is significantly less than his £102m release clause.

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes in action. (Getty Images)

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to add reinforcements in the January window, with the midfield being one area in which United are struggling – particularly after Scott McTominay’s latest injury. Paul Pogba is not yet fully fit, while Nemanja Matic is clearly past his prime.

Fred has been the Red Devils’ most improved player this season, nailing down a place in Solskjaer’s starting XI since October. But with McTominay now added to the injury list, Solskjaer must prioritize strengthening the midfield options in the New Year. And Gedson Fernandes would fit the bill perfectly at Old Trafford.

Gedson, who has played for Benfica since the age of 10, is a central midfielder by trade but he can play in various positions across the midfield. The Portuguese is exactly the sort of signing Solskjaer would love, as he’s a promising youngster with potential to be tapped into.

The 20-year-old has even won two caps for the senior Portugal team, having won the UEFA European U17 Championships with the Iberian nation back in 2016.

The Sao Tome-born talent would be a hugely exciting addition to United’s midfield, providing athleticism, skill, strength and creativity through the middle of the park.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial

More Manchester United News

In the video below, one can get a glimpse of Gedson’s style of play and the qualities he could bring to Old Trafford if a move goes through.

Verdict

At just 20 years old, the Portugal international clearly has his best years ahead of him and it would be smart for United to move in January.