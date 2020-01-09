Why Gedson Fernandes would be a brilliant January steal for West Ham

According to Sky Sports, West Ham have agreed on a deal in principle to sign Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan without an option to buy.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had also made a loan offer with a £55m option to buy. But it seems Benfica believe the midfielder will likely get regular opportunities at West Ham, which should then help the player maintain his value, the report adds.

Gedson Fernandes, 21, has a release clause of £102m but he is currently out of favour at Benfica after falling out with coach Bruno Lage. He has made just 12 appearances across all competitions this season. With the Portuguese midfielder not being favoured at Benfica, a move to West Ham would be perfect for him.

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes tries to shoot. (Getty Images)

After a bright start, the Hammers have endured a torrid season and find themselves at 16th place at the halfway stage. But the appointment of David Moyes has somewhat changed the mood at the London Stadium.

A 4-0 win over Bournemouth on New Year’s Day – West Ham’s biggest league victory in three and a half years at the London Stadium – and a 2-0 win at Gillingham in the FA Cup has brightened the mood.

But one cannot ignore the matter of fact that the Hammers need reinforcements if they are to avoid the drop from top-flight football. And the potential addition of Gedson Fernandes to West Ham’s midfield could make a difference.

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes in action. (Getty Images)

Declan Rice has struggled this season due to a lack of a reliable partner in central midfield. Carlos Sanchez has been a total flop at the club, Mark Noble is ageing, and Jack Wilshere hasn’t proved his fitness since arriving on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2018. Moreover, the Hammers didn’t replace Pedro Obiang before the start of the season.

Gedson Fernandes could be the player to add stability to West Ham’s midfield. A versatile midfielder, the 21-year-old possesses a fantastic range of passing, which helps him dictate games from the middle of the park.

He has real potential to get even better and complement the tough-tackling Rice in the Hammers’ engine room.

David Moyes has been reappointed as the West Ham boss. (Getty Images)

Read More

As per WhoScored, Gedson has averaged 2.5 tackles, 0.5 interceptions and 0.5 blocks in the Champions League, which demonstrates the defensive edge in his game. With 20 average passes made and a pass success rate of 70%, he would be a perfect fit at the London Stadium.

Verdict

The Benfica starlet has all the attributes to thrive in English football. Fernandes is still a raw talent and Moyes could be the right manager to unlock his true potential.