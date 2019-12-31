Why Hakan Calhanoglu would be an excellent signing for Leicester City

As per ​La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira, Leicester City are interested in signing AC Milan attacker Hakan Calhanoglu in January.

The Turkey international, 25, who arrived in Italy from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2017, has played 16 games for AC Milan this season, scoring twice and getting one assist. He hasn’t been consistent at all this term, with the Italian outfit lying 11th in the table.

Nicolo Schira claims Hakan Calhanoglu could be on his way out of Italy this January and amidst interest from the Foxes, the playmaker would rather seal a move back to the German top-flight.

Hakan Calhanoglu during his time at Bayer Leverkusen. (Getty Images)

Leicester, meanwhile, have enjoyed an incredible Premier League campaign thus far, currently sitting second in the table ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

They have mightily impressed under Brendan Rodgers, especially the attacking players with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans linking up superbly.

Interestingly, the performances of certain Leicester players haven’t gone unnoticed, with James Maddison firmly on the radar of Manchester United, reports the Daily Star.

While Rodgers has claimed that nobody will be leaving in January (h/t The Leicester Mercury), he could go for Calhanoglu in January as a potential replacement for Maddison.

Calhanoglu is one of the creative players at AC Milan and can make some dangerous runs with the ball out on the wide positions. He excels at interchanging passes with others around him and has also got the vision to unlock a well-drilled defence in the final third.

What makes the Turk such an exciting player is his ability to find the back of the net from a long distance.

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu dribbles past a Dortmund player. (Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has all the attributes to be a success in the Premier League. Calhanoglu is a set-piece expert and is capable of seamlessly slotting into Rodgers’ Leicester side.

Furthermore, has also got his fair share of experience at the international level, having played in 47 matches for the Turkish national team while scoring 10 goals in the process.

More Leicester City News

In the video below, one can get a glimpse of the Turkish ace’s style of play and the qualities he could bring to the King Power Stadium if a deal goes through.

Verdict

Leicester can benefit from acquiring an attacker like Calhanoglu as he will significantly bolster Rodgers’s attacking options in Midlands.

He is precisely the type of player who can carry the creative and goal-scoring workload at the King Power Stadium should Maddison depart the Foxes in January.