Why is Tottenham Women Angry With WSL? Club Demands Answers After ‘Crude’ GK Barry Joke
Tottenham Hotspur have demanded footage and explanations from WSL Football after receiving an apology over TikTok influencer GK Barry’s conduct during Tuesday’s chaotic Women’s League Cup draw.
The incident has sparked fury among multiple clubs over the professionalism and legitimacy of the broadcast, which was hosted by Barry and her partner Portsmouth midfielder Ella Rutherford.
Tottenham Demand Answers After GK Barry’s Anti-Spurs Comment During League Cup Draw
Barry drew Tottenham’s ball during the quarter-final portion before asking “What do we think of Tottenham?” on camera, referencing an anti-Spurs chant popularised by Arsenal supporters. WSL Football confirmed they apologised to Tottenham for the inappropriate comment, acknowledging it was unsuitable for an official competition draw.
Draw Integrity Under Scrutiny
Beyond the offensive remark, serious concerns emerged about the draw’s validity after Barry accidentally dropped a ball back into the bag before retrieving it again. She asked on camera whether this was permitted, saying “I’ve done it now, it’s too late. Oh, I picked up the same ball.”
An adjudicator present confirmed the same ball was selected, meaning no redraw was required. However, Tottenham have formally requested access to the full footage, which remains unavailable after being streamed exclusively on TikTok with no replay posted to the WSL’s YouTube channel or social media platforms.
Crude Jokes and Professionalism Questions
The broadcast featured multiple s*xual innuendos throughout, with Barry opening by smacking the draw bag against her backside while saying “Give it a shake, a spank for luck.” Other crude references included comments about “lesbians handling balls” and remarks about her appearance compared to Rutherford’s.
The decision to use Barry, who has over four million TikTok followers, was aimed at engaging younger audiences. However, sources indicated clubs described the approach as “unprofessional” and inappropriate for the competition’s younger demographic.
The draw paired Manchester United with Tottenham in the quarter-finals, set for December 20-21.
The winners will face either Crystal Palace or Arsenal in the semi-finals on January 21-22. Defending champions Chelsea travel to Liverpool, while league leaders Manchester City visit West Ham United in the other quarter-final ties.
Net Worth
Rodrigo Bentancur Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career
Here is everything about Uruguayan footballer Rodrigo Bentancur and his records.
Rodrigo Bentancur, the Uruguayan international, is currently playing for Tottenham Hotspur. He joined the North London club from the Italian giants Juventus in 2022. Rodrigo has been a pillar for the Spurs side since his arrival to the club. He is widely known for his transitioning play, through passes and the composure he brings in the midfield.
Hailing through the streets of Argentina, Bentancur started his career joining Boca Juniors. Afterwards, he made his move to Juventus before finally coming to Spurs.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Uruguay international’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Early Life and Family
Rodrigo Bentancur Colman was born in the city of Nueva Helvecia, Uruguay, on June 25, 1997. At a very young age, Bentancur became passionate about football. After his mom’s death, Bentancur got the needed support to become a professional footballer from his dad. Thus, at the tender age of 12, Rodrigo joined the youth academy of the historic club Boca Juniors in 2009. He honed his skills and gained deep insight into football knowledge before joining the senior team of Boca Juniors in 2015.
Bentancur was born to his father Roberto Bentancur and mother Mary Colman. He was born into a middle-class family. Bentancur also had a younger brother named Darmian. After the death of Bentancur’s mother, both the brothers were raised by his dad and his new partner, Cecilia Agredi. Along with two sons, Roberto and Cecillia had twin daughters: Cande and Mica. Rodrigo Bentancur has been dating Melanya La Banca since 2015.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Club Career
Boca Juniors
The then-17-year-old Uruguayan joined the first team of Boca Juniors in 2015. Bentancur finally made his debut after coming on as a substitute against Nueva Chicago. He scored his first goal for the club after one year against CA Newell’s Old Boys on 21 February 2016. In two consecutive seasons, Bentancur had already made 30 appearances for the club.
During the 16-17 season, Rodrigo mostly played as the starter for the team. In 22 league matches for Boca Juniors, he made 3 assists. The rising talent in Boca Juniors soon caught the eye of the Old lady from Italy. Bentancur’s immense contribution helped the team win two consecutive Primera División titles, including the Copa Argentina trophy. After the fallout between Carlos Tevez and Juventus, Boca Juniors proposed an exchange deal for the homesick Tevez, which included Bentacur.
Juventus
The deal between both clubs was finally agreed upon, and on July 1, 2017, Juventus announced the arrival of the young Uruguayan to the club. A team filled with stars made it difficult for Bentancur to start games at first. However, his determination and skill made it possible. He made his debut for Juventus on 26 August against Genoa. In his initial days, Bentancur struggled to play under Massimiliano Allegri as he mostly featured as a bench warmer. However, this was not the case in the following season. Bentancur soon started to become a regular starter for Allegri’s side. On October 6, 2018, he went on to score his first goal for the club in the match against Udinese Calcio.
The 2019-20 season proved to be Bentancur’s breakthrough season. Playing a total of 44 matches, he scored only one goal but went on to assist 8 times across all competitions. From 2018 to 2020, Bentancur won three consecutive league titles with Juventus while lifting the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia twice. Under new manager Andrea Pirlo in the 2020-21 season, he played a pivotal role before he got his transfer to the English side Tottenham Hotspur in the following season.
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte showed his trust in the Uruguayan and bought the Midfielder at a fee of €19 million plus add-ons. He made his debut for the club on February 5, 2022, against Brighton & Hove Albion during their FA Cup encounter. The versatile midfielder was again giving his minutes marking his debut in the Premier League against Southampton. He instantly became a crucial player for Conte’s side. Joining the club in the second half of the 2021-22 season, Bentancur played 16 of the remaining 17 matches for Spurs.
The Uruguayan midfielder netted his first goal against Leicester City on September 17, 2022. A display of football was halted by a Cruciate ligament tear, which left Bentancur sidelined for the rest of the 2022-23 season and the first half of the 2023-24 season. He made a remarkable comeback from injury against Crystal Palace on October 28, 2023.
Bentancur has now become a regular starter for Ange Postecoglou’s men.
Rodrigo Bentancur | International Career
On the international stage, Bentancur has represented Uruguay on various occasions. From the youth team to the senior national team, Bentancur had left his mark. He was part of the U20 Uruguay team that went on to win the South American Championship in 2017. Later that year, Betancur was called to represent the senior team for the first time.
Rodrigo Bentancur made his debut for the national team on October 5, 2017, against Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifier. He started to play regularly for the national team, which earned him a call up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was part of the Uruguayan team for the 2019 and 2021 Copa America campaign. After a very long wait, Bentancur finally opened his goal-scoring tally against Venezuela on February 2, 2022. He also featured in the Uruguay squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup before getting injured in the match against Ghana.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Records and Statistics
Down below is the table, which shows Bentancur’s contribution to various clubs and his country throughout his footballing career.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Assist
|Boca Juniors
|66
|1
|3
|Juventus
|181
|3
|18
|Tottenham Hotspur
|95
|9
|6
|Uruguay
|74
|3
|2
Rodrigo Bentancur | Net Worth
The Uruguayan midfielder’s current contract with the Spurs runs till June 30, 2026, which earns a weekly salary of £110,000 and £5,720,000 annually. The midfielder is currently valued at €50 million, while his reported net worth is £36 million.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Sponsorships and Endorsements
Rodrigo Bentancur has recently teamed up with the well-known German sports brand, Adidas. Even though Spurs are sponsored by Nike, he is mostly seen wearing Adidas Copa Sense.1 boots throughout the Premier League season.
Rodrigo Bentancur | Tattoos and Cars
Along with his spectacular form on the pitch, the Spurs midfielder also seeks to keep things aesthetic and attractive. The 26-year-old midfielder never leaves a chance to flaunt his body art. Bentancur has a lovely tattoo on his left arm, which showcases his late mother watching him play. Along with this, he also has a tattoo of his late mother on the right side of his waist.
Bentancur always likes to keep things classy off the pitch, too. During his time in Turin, he was often spotted in a black Jeep Cherokee.
Arsenal
3 Things We Learned From Arsenal’s 4-1 Thrashing of Tottenham In The North London Derby
Arsenal extended their lead at the Premier League summit to six points with a dominant 4-1 victory over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. Eberechi Eze‘s historic hat-trick and commanding team display showcased three crucial lessons as the Gunners chase their first title in 22 years.
Eberechi Eze Is Getting Into His Groove
Eze became the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick against Tottenham since Alan Sunderland in 1978, announcing his arrival as a genuine force in north London. His first goal came from individual brilliance, dancing through static Spurs defenders before drilling home from the edge of the box. Just 35 seconds after halftime, he struck again with clinical precision before completing his treble in the 76th minute.
The £35 million summer signing has now scored four goals in his last three matches, finding consistency that eluded him during his difficult start. His movement between lines tormented Tottenham’s back five throughout, constantly finding pockets of space that created overloads Arsenal exploited ruthlessly. This is the Eze that terrorized Premier League defenses for Crystal Palace—confident, direct, and decisive.
Timber’s Role and Presence Is Becoming More Important Than Ever
Jurrien Timber provided the assist for Eze’s second goal, advancing into space before slipping his pass through for the England international to finish. His overlapping runs from right-back stretched Tottenham’s defensive shape repeatedly, creating numerical advantages down Arsenal’s most dangerous flank.
With Gabriel Magalhaes sidelined for one to two months, Timber’s defensive reliability becomes even more crucial. He’s now started 11 of Arsenal’s 12 Premier League matches, missing only one fixture through injury. His consistency provides the platform allowing Bukayo Saka freedom to attack without defensive concerns. Arsenal have conceded just seven goals in matches Timber has played, highlighting his importance to their title challenge.
Arsenal Don’t Need Gabriel’s Goals to Dominate Set Pieces
Gabriel’s thigh injury removes Arsenal’s most dangerous aerial threat—the Brazilian has scored 22 goals for Arsenal, the vast majority from set pieces. Yet Arsenal still controlled Tottenham through sheer variety of dead-ball routines despite his absence.
Declan Rice’s corner deliveries forced Guglielmo Vicario into multiple saves throughout the match. His volleyed effort from Eberechi Eze’s flick nearly opened scoring within three minutes, demonstrating Arsenal’s set-piece threat extends beyond just Gabriel’s heading ability. William Saliba nearly scored from Rice’s corner when the ball appeared destined for his forehead at the back post before Vicario recovered.
This tactical flexibility proves Arsenal’s set-piece dominance isn’t dependent on one player. Their 71% conversion rate from dead balls this season comes from intelligent movement, varied delivery, and multiple threats attacking crosses from different positions. Even without Gabriel, Arsenal generated dangerous set-piece opportunities that kept Tottenham’s defense scrambling throughout the 90 minutes.
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Tottenham: Eberechi Eze’s Historic Hat-Trick Demolishes Spurs in North London Derby
Arsenal moved six points clear at the Premier League summit with a dominant 4-1 victory over Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. Eberechi Eze became the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick against Spurs in 37 years—only the fourth in derby history—while Leandro Trossard added the opener in a display that sent Manchester City and Liverpool further adrift.
The Standout Performers:
Eberechi Eze – 10/10 Delivered one of the greatest individual North London derby performances in history. His first goal arrived in the 41st minute, dancing through static Tottenham defenders before drilling home from the edge of the box. Just 35 seconds into the second half, he struck again with a clinical left-footed finish from 16 yards after Jurrien Timber’s pass.
Completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute when Leandro Trossard picked him out, shifting past Destiny Udogie before whipping into the bottom corner. Nearly added a fourth but Guglielmo Vicario clawed away his venomous strike. The boyhood Gooner who almost signed for Tottenham in August showed them exactly what they missed.
Leandro Trossard – 8.5/10 Opened scoring in the 36th minute with a moment of brilliance, swiveling before curling home Mikel Merino’s sensational lofted pass from outside the box. His movement throughout tormented Tottenham’s back five, constantly finding pockets between lines.
Provided the assist for Eze’s hat-trick goal with an excellent through ball, showing his unselfish nature despite hunting his own second. Replaced by Noni Madueke late as Arteta managed his minutes ahead of Bayern Munich.
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Captained Arsenal superbly, conducting proceedings from his right-wing position with maturity beyond his 24 years. Stung Vicario’s palms with a curling free-kick that nearly found the top corner, then repeated the trick from a similar position later in the first half, forcing another save.
His delivery and creativity stretched Tottenham’s defense constantly, creating space for Eze and Trossard to exploit. Nearly provided an assist when Vicario pushed out his late curler.
Mikel Merino – 8/10 Operating again as Arsenal’s emergency striker, he provided the assist for Trossard’s opener with an exquisite lofted pass that split Tottenham’s defense. His movement and hold-up play allowed Arsenal’s attacking midfielders freedom to roam, creating overloads that Thomas Frank’s back five couldn’t handle. His willingness to drop deep and link play demonstrated tactical intelligence, making space for runners behind him.
Other Notable Performances:
Declan Rice – 7.5/10 Controlled midfield with typical authority, nearly opening scoring within three minutes when his crisply-struck volley was saved by Vicario after Eze’s clever lift into the area.
His corner deliveries threatened repeatedly, with one appearing to deceive Vicario before the keeper recovered to pluck the ball from William Saliba’s path. Dictated tempo throughout, though booked for a foul on Xavi Simons that sparked brief confrontations.
Jurrien Timber – 7.5/10 Provided the assist for Eze’s second goal, advancing into space on the edge of the area before slipping his pass through for the England international to finish. His overlapping runs from right-back stretched Tottenham’s defensive shape, creating numerical advantages down Arsenal’s most dangerous flank. Defended solidly when required, winning his duels and positioning himself intelligently.
David Raya – 6.5/10 Had virtually nothing to do for 54 minutes until Richarlison caught him off his line with a magnificent 40-yard lob that reduced the deficit. The goalkeeper was positioned too high up the pitch, allowing Tottenham’s striker to execute the audacious finish over his head. Made no other saves of note as Arsenal dominated territorially throughout.
William Saliba – 7/10 Dealt comfortably with Richarlison’s limited service, winning aerial duels and intercepting passes with typical composure. Nearly scored from Rice’s corner when the ball appeared destined for his forehead at the back post, but Vicario recovered to claim. His partnership with Piero Hincapie on debut showed encouraging signs despite Gabriel’s absence.
Piero Hincapie – 7/10 Made his full Premier League debut in the biggest fixture imaginable, replacing injured Gabriel Magalhaes at center-back. Handled the pressure admirably, defending sturdily and distributing accurately from the back. His composure under pressure suggested he belongs at this level, though Tottenham’s limited attacking threat made this an easier introduction than it might have been.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5/10 Operated at left-back in his inverted role, tucking inside during possession phases to create numerical superiority in midfield. Defended diligently when Tottenham threatened down their right flank, though those moments were rare. His positioning allowed Arsenal to dominate the ball without compromising defensive security.
Martin Zubimendi – 6/10 Anchored midfield alongside Rice, providing defensive cover and recycling possession efficiently. Got caught in possession just inside Arsenal’s half for Richarlison’s goal, allowing Tottenham their only moment of quality in the match. Otherwise solid without spectacular, fulfilling his screening role competently.
Substitutes:
Noni Madueke – 7/10 Returned from injury to replace Trossard late, immediately creating a chance for Eze that nearly brought a fourth goal. His pace and directness offered fresh legs as Arsenal managed the closing stages. Encouraging cameo after missing several weeks.
Cristhian Mosquera, Ethan Nwaneri – 6/10 Both introduced in the final stages to give key players rest ahead of Bayern Munich’s visit. Insufficient time to make meaningful contributions beyond game management.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – N/A Replaced Riccardo Calafiori in stoppage time. Too brief to rate.
