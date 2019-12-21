Why Jayden Bogle would be an excellent signing for Burnley

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley are planning to raid Championship club Derby County in January for full-back Jayden Bogle.

Jayden Bogle, 19, broke into the Derby County first-team last season and made 50 appearances as the Rams reached the Championship play-off final. He was named the club’s young player of the year. The full-back has made 16 appearances in the Championship under Rams boss Phillip Cocu this season.

The young Englishman, whose current contract at Pride Park runs until the summer of 2022, has caught the eye of Burnley, who have endured an inconsistent 2019/20 Premier League campaign so far.

Jayden Bogle has impressed since bursting on the scene at Derby last season. (Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has successfully transformed the Clarets into a competent mid-table outfit in the Premier League over the past few years and they should now look for better quality players to propel them to greater heights. Dyche’s side are 12th in the table, having ended their three-game losing run with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

However, Burnley must look to string positive results over the busy Christmas period if they are to achieve a top-half finish this season. Certainly, a couple of additions in the January transfer window would help them in their cause.

Signing a right-back is a must for Dyche, given that the Clarets have struggled defensively since losing the experienced Phil Bardsley to injury. Bardsley, 34, is out of contract in the summer and the upcoming transfer window would be the right time for Dyche to sign a long-term replacement. In that case, Jayden Bogle would be a perfect fit at Turf Moor.

Jayden Bogle of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Millwall at Pride Park Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Derby, England. (Getty Images)

Bogle is already proving to be a top Championship right-back at just 19 since bursting onto the scene under Frank Lampard at Derby last season.

He has continued his strong form from last season under Phillip Cocu, with his ability to get forward on the overlap and offer width down the right-hand side a key outlet for the Rams.

Derby County right-back Jayden Bogle celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

He has been a crucial figure for the Championship side even though they have struggled with inconsistency this term. As per Whoscored, the teenager has registered 1.4 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, 1.6 clearances and 0.3 blocks, whilst assisting three times in 16 Championship games. All in all, Bogle definitely has the potential to be a good signing for Burnley.

Verdict

Bogle will offer a youthful alternative to what Dyche already has at his disposal. The England U20 international is still a raw product but there’s no doubting his potential to improve and iron out the flaws in his game under Dyche at Turf Moor.