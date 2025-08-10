Why Jose Mourinho is Interested in This £16 Million Arsenal Defender

Jose Mourinho‘s Fenerbahce have made an official enquiry for Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, with the Turkish giants sending club representative Devin Ozek to hold direct talks with sporting director Andrea Berta about the Ukrainian’s availability.

Read More: 12 Years Ago Arsenal Signed One of Their Worst Strikers Ever: Ranking the Last 10 Arsenal Strikers

Arsenal’s Valuation and Willingness to Sell Oleksandr Zinchenko Explored

Arsenal value Zinchenko at approximately €15 million but have indicated they would facilitate a move if Fenerbahce can reach personal terms with the player. This represents a significant markdown from the initial investment when Arsenal signed him from Manchester City in 2022.

The 28-year-old has made over 70 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, but injuries and increased competition for places have raised serious questions about his long-term role under Mikel Arteta.

Read More: He’d Be Santi Cazorla’s Heir: 3 Reasons Why This £68 Million Maestro Will Take Premier League by Storm

Mourinho’s Tactical Vision

Mourinho’s interest stems from Zinchenko’s exceptional versatility across multiple positions. The Portuguese manager sees the Ukrainian as capable of operating as a traditional left-back, left wing-back, left winger, and crucially, as a central midfielder.

This positional flexibility aligns perfectly with Mourinho’s tactical preferences, allowing him to deploy Zinchenko in various systems depending on opposition and match situations. His ability to invert from left-back into midfield positions during Arsenal’s build-up play demonstrates the intelligence Mourinho values.

Read More: Why Did Arsenal Fans Boo Nicolas Pepe Against Villarreal?

Champions League Ambitions Drive Interest

Fenerbahce are actively seeking experienced additions ahead of their Champions League campaign, viewing Zinchenko’s international pedigree and Premier League experience as essential qualities for European competition.

His 70+ caps for Ukraine and familiarity with high-pressure situations make him an attractive proposition for a club with continental aspirations. Mourinho clearly believes Zinchenko’s technical ability and tactical understanding can elevate Fenerbahce’s European prospects.

With Arsenal apparently open to negotiations, this transfer could represent excellent value for both Mourinho’s tactical system and Fenerbahce’s Champions League ambitions.

Read More: Eberechi Eze Spotted With Arsenal Fan: Redditor Claims Crystal Palace Star Said He’s ‘Hopefully’ Joining The Gunners