Why Josef Bursik could be a good long-term prospect for Celtic

According to claims from Football Insider, as cited by the Stoke Sentinel, Celtic have been credited with an interest in young Stoke City shot-stopper Josef Bursik, who is currently impressing on loan at Accrington Stanley in the EFL League One.

Premier League outfit Everton are also running the rule over the 19-year-old, who has been making waves with some impressive displays between the sticks. (Football Insider h/t Stoke Sentinel)

Bursik, who joined Stoke City from AFC Wimbledon back in the summer of 2017, previously spent time on loan at non-league clubs Hednesford Town and AFC Telford United before completing a temporary move to Accrington Stanley in League One this past summer.

The 19-year-old has had to bide his time for a piece of the action, largely playing second-fiddle to Dimitar Evtimov over the first four months before a couple of promising displays in the Football League Trophy earned him his first league start against Portsmouth last week.

The 19-year-old, who has represented England at U17, U18 and U19 levels, caught the eye with some stunning saves in a 4-1 rout of Kenny Jackett’s side in the League One and followed it up with another commanding display in Accrington’s 1-1 draw away at Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Bursik will be out of contract at Stoke City in the summer of 2020. The teenager’s unresolved contract situation at the bet 365 Stadium has alerted the likes of Celtic and Everton to the prospect of a cut-price deal in January. (Football Insider h/t Stoke Sentinel)

To put things into perspective, Celtic have enough depth in their goalkeeping options at the moment but Josef Bursik is a fine young talent with loads of potential.

The return of Fraser Forster to Parkhead on loan from Southampton has proven to be a massive boost for Neil Lennon but the long-term goalkeeping situation at the club continues to be a matter of real concern, with veteran Craig Gordon’s potential exit looming large following the expiry of his existing contract in 2020.

Scott Bain, who put pen to paper on fresh terms earlier in the season, presumably has a future at the club but he has been out of action for several months due to a shoulder injury, with Gordon deputizing for undisputed No.1 Forster this term.

However, Celtic need to look beyond the end of the ongoing campaign when Forster returns to his parent club. Regardless of whether 36-year-old Gordon is handed an extension in the coming months, the Hoops need to start grooming a young shot-stopper who could possibly take over the No.1 duties in the foreseeable future.

Verdict

Josef Bursik has only just started to make a name for himself in the English third-tier but his talent and potential have been there for everybody to see.

The 19-year-old still has a lot to learn at the highest level but Celtic would have a gem on their hands in the future if he goes on to realize his potential.

All in all, Celtic’s interest in Josef Bursik certainly strikes the right chords.

