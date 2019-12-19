Why Josh Maja would be a terrific coup for Chelsea

According to The Sun, Chelsea are weighing up a move for Bordeaux striker Josh Maja in January to strengthen their squad.

The Blues are allowed to sign new players in the upcoming window after their ban was uplifted earlier this month. Frank Lampard would be looking to add depth to his squad after playing half the season with youngsters.

Now the report suggests that Bordeaux’s young striker Josh Maja is being considered by the manager, who wants to add a healthy competition for Tammy Abraham.

Josh Maja (Getty Images)

It might have come as a result of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi not living up to the manager and the team’s expectation. Batshuayi has at least featured in 11 league games without a start in any of them, whereas Giroud has been out of favour.

Giroud’s frustration has led to many other teams being interested in him and Conte’s Inter Milan are ready to bid for the former Arsenal man, according to The Express. And if the deal takes place, there would be a void left in Chelsea’s attacking ranks.

Therefore, to fill the gaps, Josh Maja would be a suitable candidate. He can be used as a regular substitute for Abraham, who has been prolific since his return from loan.

Maja, 20, came through Manchester City and Sunderland’s youth ranks and after a year with the latter’s senior team, he moved to France. Maja rejected a new deal with the Black Cats and joined Bordeaux last winter.

Josh Maja (Getty Images)

Since then, Maja has featured in 24 games for Les Violets and this season, he has scored 5 goals, including the hat-trick against Nimes and provided 2 assists. Though he has made 16 appearances this season in Ligue 1, Maja has got just 5 starts.

The 20-year-old, in his short time in France, has impressed Chelsea’s boss, according to The Sun, and there might be chances of him moving back to England.

He was promoted from Sunderland’s U23 squad to the senior team in January 2018 and last season, he scored 17 goals and provided 2 assists. It was also considered to be his breakthrough season and he helped the team finish 5th in League One.

A promising forward, Maja has registered 0.9 shots, 0.6 key passes and 0.7 dribbles per game in Ligue 1. His numbers can improve if he keeps developing he can learn a lot from Lampard.

Josh Maja (Getty Images)

The London-born Nigerian international has a long way to go, and playing in the Premier League would give him the confidence to do better. Competing with Tammy Abraham would be an ideal way to establish himself.

Verdict

The youngster would be comfortable with the conditions of English football and therefore, signing one of the talents from within the country would be smart by the Blues board.

Therefore, to see a change in their attacking ranks, Lampard must be able to lure Maja to Stamford Bridge and by giving him his share of game time, Chelsea can benefit a lot from two young players.