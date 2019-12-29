Why Julian Draxler to Chelsea would be an outstanding move

According to Daily Star, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler in January.

Draxler, 26, came through the ranks of Schalke’s youth system and was the youngest player to make over 100 appearances for the Royal Blues. After featuring for four years for his boyhood club, he switched to Wolfsburg before deciding to ply his trade with PSG.

He quickly formed to be a key member of Schalke and was also called to the national side by Joachim Loew when he was just 20. Draxler was one of the best young prospects in the early 2010/11 season and he showed promises of becoming a star while playing for Germany too.

However, things didn’t go according to plan after he moved to France. Although he’s best suited for a role behind the striker, Unai Emery changed their game style and the German was pushed to the bench. After the arrival of Neymar and Mbappe, his case became worse.

Meanwhile, Chelsea started the season well and were unbeaten for a long time but that has changed in recent weeks.

Frank Lampard could not make any signings last summer due to the transfer ban, thus failing to replace Eden Hazard. And this winter would be the right time for the Blues to add some creativity to their ranks.

In that case, Julian Draxler would be a perfect addition to a squad that consists mainly of youngsters.

Having started out wide on the left in Schalke colours, Draxler has featured in every attacking position throughout his professional career. He thrives when deployed behind the striker but can also fill in on the right and in deeper central midfield roles.

The Germany international’s versatility would be of great use at Chelsea and Lampard can trust him to start every possible game. A crucial player in the final third, Draxler can dribble easily past defenders and with his short passes, he is capable of creating goalscoring opportunities.

At Chelsea, he would be more effective playing either behind Tammy Abraham or by partnering him up front on the flank. The World Cup winner has all the qualities of a high-profile player and with him in the squad, the Stamford Bridge faithful would be able to witness a free-flowing attack system.

Verdict

With a player of Draxler’s qualities and techniques, Chelsea could improve their game style if the manager successfully extracts the best out of him. He would also add depth to their squad.

Therefore, with their participation in various competitions, Chelsea would make an outstanding move if they manage to lure Draxler to England.