Why Kenny Tete would be a fantastic signing for Crystal Palace

Back in June 2017, the Telegraph had claimed that Crystal Palace were interested in signing Kenny Tete, who was then plying his trade for Ajax. However, no deal materialised and he joined Lyon in the summer of 2017.

A product of the famed Ajax academy, Kenny Tete, 24, who has been at Ajax since 2017, found opportunities hard to come by last season under Bruno Genesio, who preferred Rafael ahead of him at right-back.

That limited the Dutchman to just 13 Ligue 1 appearances in the 2018/19 season. However, things have changed this time around, with the versatile defender making 14 Ligue 1 appearances so far.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have struggled for goals this season. Even though they find themselves in the top half of the table after the completion of 20 games, Roy Hodgson must add more firepower to his attack in January if he’s to achieve a top-eight spot this season.

Kenny Tete in action for the Netherlands. (Getty Images)

Also, the Eagles boss should look to bring in a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who departed for Manchester United this past summer. Failure to replace Wan-Bissaka left Hodgson with Joel Ward as the only natural right-back in the squad. Ward has been decent but question marks remain over his defensive abilities.

While Martin Kelly remains an option as well, the right-back position needs to be addressed and a player like Kenny Tete would be a solid addition to Palace’s defensive ranks.

Standing at 5ft 11in, Tete is a utility player who can play anywhere across the defence. He has played at right-back, left-back and centre-back at Lyon this season, showing his versatility.

As per WhoScored, the Dutchman has averaged 1.8 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 2.1 clearances and 0.2 blocks in Ligue 1 this season. Going forward, he has made 0.8 key passes and bagged an assist.

An attacking full-back, the 24-year-old loves to venture forward and contribute to his team’s play in the final third. The Eagles have lacked the presence of a sophisticated full-back since Wan-Bissaka’s exit, someone who could take charge and inspire his troops from the back.

Lyon full-back Kenny Tete in action. (Getty Images)

Tete could be that man as he has the quality to make a difference at Selhurst Park. He can provide that quality in the build-up that Ward has lacked down the right for the majority of this campaign.

Verdict

At the age of 24, Tete is slowly starting to achieve his potential. He has the qualities to thrive in the fast-paced nature of the Premier League and could be an ideal replacement for Wan-Bissaka.