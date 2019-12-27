Why Ki Sung-Yeung would be a smart signing for Neil Lennon’s Celtic

According to Football Insider (h/t The Chronicle), Celtic are looking to re-sign Ki Sung-Yeung in January, with Newcastle manager Steve Bruce keen on offloading the midfielder next month.

Ki Sung-Yeung, 30, has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and is out of contract at the end of the season. So January represents the last opportunity for the Magpies to secure a fee for him.

The South Korean has made just one start in the three appearances he has made in all competitions since Steve Bruce took over as manager. With Ki struggling to get game time at Newcastle and Bruce keen on offloading him, Celtic should make a move for the midfielder.

Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung in action. (Getty Images)

Celtic are currently on top of the Scottish Premiership and have a five-point lead over second-placed Rangers, who do have a game in hand. The title rivals collide for the third time this season, just a few weeks after the Hoops’ Betfred Cup triumph.

Steven Gerrard’s Gers outplayed their Old Firm rivals at Hampden but left empty-handed after goalkeeper Fraser Forster’s heroics.

With Rangers looking stronger than last season, Neil Lennon should bring a couple of players in January to boost his squad. Signing a striker and a centre-back has to be at the top of the Hoops manager’s list due to a lack of depth in the squad.

Also, there is a need for midfield reinforcements, with Scott Brown and Callum McGregor virtually lacking competition and cover.

Ki Sung-yueng would be a great addition for Celtic (Getty Images)

Celtic do have a couple of options in central midfield in Olivier Ntcham and Nir Bitton but as the club are competing in Europe, Lennon mustn’t hesitate to bring in a new midfielder. Keeping that in mind, the Hoops must go all out for Ki Sung-Yeung.

Ki made 87 appearances for Celtic during his two-year stint with the club from 2010 to 2012. He has nearly 10 years of experience in British football, so the 30-year-old would be a risk-free signing.

Ki Sung-Yueng during his time at Swansea City. (Getty Images)

The South Korean can play different roles in the midfield and so he can provide some much-needed competition for Brown and McGregor, who have formed a strong partnership in the middle of the park.

Verdict

All in all, Celtic’s interest in Ki is yet another reminder of the fact that they want to strengthen their midfield options, at least until the end of the season.

Having played for the Hoops before, the 30-year-old would be aware of the expectations of the Celtic Park faithful and could look to live up to it if a move does materialise.