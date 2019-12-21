Why Leeds United should sign Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle on loan

Back in October, ex-Leeds United striker Noel Whelan had claimed that the Whites should consider signing Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle in January. (h/t The Birmingham Mail)

Dwight Gayle, 29, spent the 2018/19 season on loan at West Brom, scoring 24 goals in 41 appearances and helped the club reach the Championship play-off semi-final. He returned to parent club Newcastle United in the summer with hopes of being a part of Steve Bruce’s plans at St. James’ Park.

However, the striker picked up a calf injury during the pre-season trip to China that saw him miss the start of the new campaign. Gayle has managed just five Premier League appearances so far, with Bruce preferring the likes of Joelinton and Miguel Almiron up front.

Dwight Gayle spent the 2018/19 season on loan at West Brom. (Getty Images)

With the 29-year-old not a regular starter for the Magpies, Leeds United must attempt to sign him during the January transfer window.

Leeds will have realistic ambitions of promotion to the Premier League after the start they have made to the season. The Whites are currently 2nd in the Championship table with 47 points from 22 matches. However, the Championship is an unforgiving league where twists and turns are bound to happen before May.

Thus, Leeds should be up for it and beef up their squad when the transfer window reopens next month. One area that Marcelo Bielsa should prioritize addressing is the lack of options in the striking department.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle in action. (Getty Images)

Patrick Bamford, Leeds’ first-choice striker under Bielsa this season, is doing a decent job but he needs support from the team to last the course.

Leeds brought Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah to Elland Road on a season-long loan in the summer but he has been used majorly as a substitute by the manager. Although Sun reports that Arsenal won’t cut short Nketiah’s loan spell in January, Bielsa should be prepared for the future and recruit a striker.

That’s why the signing of Gayle would make sense for the Whites. Gayle possesses an incredible record in the Championship, having bagged 59 goals in 100 appearances.

He may have failed to cut the mustard in the Premier League but the former Crystal Palace man is a quality player when it comes to Championship football.

Gayle would be a smart signing for Leeds United (Getty Images)

Going by Gayle’s record in the second-tier of English football, Leeds must sign him on loan next month.

Verdict

It would be a big boost to Leeds’ promotion hopes if they can bring in the Newcastle striker for the second half of the campaign. He guarantees goals so it would undoubtedly be a mega coup for the Whites.