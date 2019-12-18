Why Leeds United should take a punt on Renaud Emond in January

According to the Sun, Leeds United are set to fight it out with Norwich and Nottingham Forest to sign Standard Liege striker Renaud Emond.

Renaud Emond, 28, who is the skipper of Standard Liege and has scored seven goals in 18 games during 2019/20, could leave during January if a bid of around £3million is made, the report adds.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable forwards in the Belgian game and has helped the club up to third in the top division there.

With Emond impressing in the Jupiler Pro League, Leeds United must do everything possible to bag his signature next month.

Leeds United have been in excellent form so far this season, bagging 47 points in 22 league games. That form has seen Marcelo Bielsa’s side occupy the 2nd spot in the standings, two points behind West Brom.

Standard Liege striker Renaud Emond celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

The 2-0 victory over Hull City meant the Whites have now won seven consecutive games in the Championship. Marcelo Bielsa’s side were far from their best on Tuesday but they dug out a 2-0 victory nonetheless, which was a testament to the team’s mentality.

However, the Championship is an unforgiving league where twists and turns are bound to happen before May. Thus, the Peacocks should be ready for it and beef up their squad when the transfer window reopens next month. One area Bielsa should prioritize addressing is the lack of options in the striking department.

Leeds brought Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah to Elland Road on a season-long loan in the summer but so far this season, he’s watched Patrick Bamford start 21 consecutive Championship fixtures, which continued against Hull.

Even though the Sun claims Arsenal won’t cut short Nketiah’s loan in January, Bielsa and co should be prepared for adverse situations and bring in another striker.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

More Leeds United News:

In that regard, Renaud Emond would be a good fit at Elland Road. Seven goals in 18 games are decent numbers and he would provide the Whites with enough quality to get them over the line and possibly into the top-flight.

The 28-year-old is one of the hottest properties in Belgian football and has the qualities to make an instant impact in English football.

Verdict

Even though he has not played outside Belgium in his career, Emond would represent a massive coup for Leeds at the given price tag.