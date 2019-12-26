Why Leicester City should go all out to sign James Tarkowski in January

According to the Express (h/t Leicester Mercury), Leicester City were linked with Burnley defender James Tarkowski in the summer window and could land him for £25m due to a strange clause.

James Tarkowski, 27, has a £40m release clause, however, the clause is only applicable to clubs from the North-West, presumably to cover a move from one of the Manchester giants, or perhaps Liverpool. As Leicester City are in the Midlands, the clause would only cover to £25m. (h/t the Leicester Mercury),

The 27-year-old defender has played in all 18 of Burnley’s league outings so far this season (at the time of writing). Tarkowski, who is under contract at Turf Moor until 2022, has been one of the Premier League’s most consistent defenders over the last two years and is also an England international now.

James Tarkowski has been a rock at the back for Burnley over the last couple of seasons. (Getty Images)

The Foxes tried to bring in a new centre-half at the end of the summer window after selling Harry Maguire to Manchester United. (h/t the Leicester Mercury)

But despite having the best part of £80m to play with, thanks to Maguire’s departure, City couldn’t bring in a centre-half before the transfer window slammed shut.

Jonny Evans has been a rock at the back, admirably marshalling his troops this term. And although Caglar Soyuncu has successfully filled Maguire’s boots, Brendan Rodgers should prioritise signing a centre-half in January.

Tarkowski would be a fantastic addition for Leicester (Getty Images)

With Wes Morgan’s contract up next summer, City must splash the cash on an experienced defender. In that regard, Tarkowski could be a smart addition to Leicester’s backline.

Tarkowski has played in Burnley’s 18 Premier League games so far this season, getting 1 goal and 1 assist. During that time, the English defender has averaged 1.6 tackles, 2.1 interceptions, 5.1 clearances and 1 block per game, with Burnley having conceded 29 goals. [WhoScored.com]

More Leicester City News

Burnley defender James Tarkowski in action. (Getty Images)

Quick, no-nonsense and combative, Tarkowski could form a fearsome partnership with Soyuncu for years to come at the King Power Stadium.

Verdict

Rodgers’ Leicester side is looking in great shape to make a sustained challenge for the top four and adding someone in the mould of Tarkowski in January would only enhance that.

(Note: This article was written before the Boxing Day fixtures)