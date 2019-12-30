Why Liam Moore to West Bromwich Albion would be a good move

According to Sky Sports (h/t Birmingham Live), West Brom are ready to make a move for Reading defender Liam Moore.

The Baggies are ready to swoop for Moore to aid their promotion push and the report suggests that West Brom could move for the centre-back on a permanent basis in January.

Slaven Bilic’s side are placed 2nd in the Championship table and are behind Leeds United solely due to goal difference. They must strengthen their squad in the winter to ensure a swift return to the Premier League.

Liam Moore (Getty Images)

In the last few league games, West Brom have managed to keep just 1 clean sheet and if they continue to let in goals, it could be a hindrance in their quest for a return to the top-flight.

Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi have formed a strong partnership at the heart of the defence this season whereas, Ahmed Hegazi has featured in only 4 games for the Baggies. Youngster Dara O’Shea got promoted to the first team last summer and made his debut against Brentford this month.

While Bilic has just two established central defenders at his disposal, the rest of the defensive unit hasn’t gotten enough game time. The Croatian has to ensure that his players stay fit and this would be possible if he makes an important signing at the earliest.

In that case, Reading skipper Liam Moore could boost the confidence of the team and he would definitely add depth to the Baggies’ squad.

Moore, 26, has been one of the best Championship defenders since moving away from the King Power Stadium in 2016. He has made 161 appearances for the Royals so far and has made a name for himself in the second-tier over the course of three years at the Madejski Stadium.

He has taken part in every league game so far under Mark Bowen and is a mainstay in the team. Though his side are sitting in a lowly 14th position in the second-tier, Moore has done well enough to help Reading keep 7 clean sheets.

A strong, calm and collected presence on the field, Moore has registered an average of 1.5 tackles, 0.5 interceptions and 4.3 clearances in the Championship this term. A good passer of the ball, he has enjoyed passing at a rate of 80.5% accuracy, according to Whoscored.

At West Brom, he could emulate his solid performances alongside Ajayi and Bartley and help the team reach greater heights. The club must also take note of his stamina and willingness to develop in each game, as he has featured for the whole 90 minutes in nearly all of the Royals’ games so far.

Verdict

The Loughborough-born centre-back has come a long way since his youth days at Leicester and has taken every opportunity with both hands.

Therefore, West Brom must not hesitate to sign Moore and at 26, he could prove to be vital for the team.