Why Liverpool signing Victor Osimhen would be a great move

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are monitoring Lille star striker Victor Osimhen along with a couple of Premier League clubs.

Osimhen, 20, started his career with Ultimate Strikers Academy in Nigeria before moving to Germany with Wolfsburg in 2017. After a poor start in Bundesliga, Belgian outfit RSC Charleroi took him on loan and it was during that time he made a name for himself.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

Despite only joining Lille in the 2019/20 summer transfer window, Osimhen’s incredible start to the season has put him on the radar of Europe’s elite teams. he has bagged 9 goals and 4 assists in Ligue 1 so far and perhaps it would be the right time for him to prove himself at a higher level.

He has been a key component in Christophe Galtier’s squad and has helped the team occupy third place in the league. At the moment, Osimhen is the joint-third top scorer in France after announcing himself to the Lille faithful with a brace on his debut against Nantes.

On the other hand, Liverpool, who are known to be interested in the youngster, are on top of the Premier League table and likely seem to be the winners at the end of the campaign. They are 10 points ahead of second-placed Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)

Earlier in the month, Metro reported that Jurgen Klopp was ready to spend big in January if the right options are available and Jadon Sancho is one of their priority winter signings.

But it is unlikely that Borussia Dortmund would sell him after qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Therefore, Victor Osimhen would be a good choice if Liverpool fail to bring in Sancho, who has become a star in Germany when January arrives.

Klopp has just two forwards available at his disposal in Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi, at the moment. The Brazilian has been playing for the majority of the season as he has been a key member in the squad, whereas Origi, who has performed well in demanding situations, has been staring from the bench mostly.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

Going into the winter with just two proper centre-forwards would turn out to be a problem for Klopp, whose side are competing for various trophies. They are heavily dependent on their three main attackers and any setback would hamper their progress.

In that situation, Osimhen can be trusted to lead their attack. He has proved himself at a higher level and seems to be getting better after each game. In the Premier League, he can develop himself as a perfect striker and his versatility to play anywhere along the frontline would be of huge value to the Reds.

According to Whoscored, the Nigerian has registered 3.2 shots, 0.9 key passes, and 0.4 dribbles per game in his first season in France. And his numbers are proof that he can go on to become a world-class player with experience at a higher level.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

Verdict

Liverpool signing the 20-year-old would make sense as they are pushing for a trophy-laden season and his presence could be of utmost help to the team.

Therefore, the Reds must beat off competition from Chelsea and Tottenham to bag his signature, who are also interested in him according to Sky Sports.