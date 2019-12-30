Why Lorenzo Insigne would be a dream signing for Everton

According to Daily Star, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has identified Lorenzo Insigne as a top target ahead of the January transfer window.

Ancelotti was appointed as Everton manager this month and was on the hot seat for the first time at Goodison Park on Boxing day. The Toffees narrowly won the match against Burnley and now, the report suggests that the Italian is targeting an extra attacking option in January.

Duncan Ferguson helped the team overcome further humiliation after the sacking of Marco Silva and he made a difference in the team for some time before Ancelotti took over the reins.

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne tries dribbling past Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi. (Getty Images)

The Toffees have managed to surge to a decent position in the league after impressive performances against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks.

Ancelotti has been vocal about his desire to make signings in January while speaking to the Echo (h/t Daily Star), saying that he has an idea to invest and improve the club’s situation. Therefore, the club must go all out to bolster their attacking ranks.

Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the only forwards who seem to be in fine form, whereas Cenk Tosun, Moise Kean and Oumar Niasse have found it hard to get their feet running due to their inconsistency and lack of game time.

The two in-form forwards need to be kept fresh throughout the campaign if Ancelotti aims to lift the team to a top-half finish and that would be possible only if he manages to sign an establish attacker.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti (Getty Images)

This is where Lorenzo Insigne can step in, as the diminutive striker has the ability to boost any team he joins. The report claims that Ancelotti is looking to raid his former club for Insigne and they could be reunited at Everton.

Despite Napoli having a bad season, Insigne has still been promising throughout the campaign. He has three goals and six assists in the Italian top-tier, whilst scoring and assisting one each in three Champions League games.

The 28-year-old turned into a beast of a player under Maurizio Sarri. He was unplayable at times and combined with his work ethic, he caused all sorts of troubles to several defenders in Europe.

The Italy international has been playing at the highest level for a long time and has already combined well with Ancelotti for a year-and-half.

Read more

Verdict

Insigne is valued at £55m by the Naples outfit and though it may seem too much, Everton must bear in mind that he is in the prime of his career at 28.

Lorenzo Insigne ecstatic after Napoli’s win. (Getty Images)

Therefore, Everton must pursue him and go all out to ensure that the dream move happens at the earliest.