Arsenal faced their worst transfer nightmare when Al-Nassr prepared a staggering €85 million bid for Gabriel Martinelli, but the Saudi Arabian deal has now collapsed completely, with Fabrizio Romano confirming no talks are taking place between the clubs.

The 24-year-old Brazilian remains safe at the Emirates after reports of Al-Nassr’s interest proved unfounded. Romano dismissed speculation as “wide of the mark,” confirming Arsenal are not considering a sale and Martinelli has shown no interest in the Saudi move.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has been instrumental in Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta, with his explosive pace and clinical finishing becoming cornerstones of their tactical system. In the 2024-25 season, Martinelli reached double figures for goals while contributing six assists, highlighting his consistent threat across competitions.



His Champions League heroics exemplify his big-game mentality. The standout moment came at the Bernabeu, where he scored the winner against Real Madrid to secure a 2-1 victory on the night and 5-1 aggregate triumph. He also found the net at Anfield, demonstrating his ability to deliver in football’s most hostile environments.

Arsenal’s valuation of over £50 million reflected Martinelli’s importance, but the collapse of Al-Nassr’s reported €85 million interest means the club can focus entirely on retaining their key player. The Brazilian’s contract runs until 2027 with Arsenal holding an option for an additional year, providing complete security now that Saudi interest has evaporated.

Why Retaining Gabriel Martinelli Remains Crucial for Arsenal’s Ambitions?

With the Al-Nassr threat eliminated, Arsenal have avoided multiple catastrophic problems. Martinelli’s left-wing position remains secure as the cornerstone of Arsenal’s attacking fluidity, offering pace in transition and clinical finishing in the final third. His 161 appearances have yielded 40 goals and 21 assists, statistics that demonstrate consistent productivity.

The replacement challenge appears insurmountable. European clubs cannot match Al-Nassr’s financial firepower, making finding adequate alternatives at realistic prices nearly impossible. Arsenal would lose a player entering his prime years who understands Arteta’s system perfectly.

Beyond tactical implications, Martinelli’s departure would signal Arsenal’s inability to retain elite talent when faced with astronomical Saudi offers. The psychological impact on remaining players and supporters could undermine the positive momentum built over recent seasons.

Arsenal have successfully resisted the Saudi temptation that never materialized. Martinelli’s value remains with the club – he continues to represent Arsenal’s future and present ambitions simultaneously, with his commitment now secured, at least momentarily.

