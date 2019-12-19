Why Louis Appere would be a smart signing by Norwich City

According to TEAMtalk (h/t The Pink Un), Norwich City are keeping tabs on Dundee United’s young striker Louis Appere.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has suggested that he may not be asking his owners for cash to spend big in the upcoming window and instead, he would let the current squad believe in themselves and try to turn things around.

The Canaries are currently languishing just one place above bottom-placed Watford in the league and are at the risk of facing relegation at the end of the season. The Championship-winning team have faced a lot of problems and have only a few players doing their part well.

Therefore, Farke must address the crisis as early as possible to save Norwich from relegation. As the report suggests that they are watching the progress of Louis Appere, they must strike a deal for the youngster.

Teemu Pukki has been their lone outstanding player in their attack, whereas Dennis Srbeny and Josip Drmic have not been reliable backups so far. The duo has accounted for just 2 goals so far in the league, which is not a good sign for a Premier League team.

In this regard, Dundee United’s Louis Appere would be able to provide some assistance if he is given an opportunity at Carrow Road.

Appere, 20, came through Dundee United’s youth ranks and moved on loan to Broughty AFC in January earlier this year. He made his league debut for the Tangerines this August and since then, he has scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists in 22 games, which seems to be his breakthrough season.

Dundee United are flying high in the Scottish Championship, way ahead of second-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and Appere has been a good player for them along with top scorer Lawrence Shankland (18 goals).

Predominantly a centre-forward, Appere has adapted to playing on either flank, where he has been deployed by Robbie Nelson. Though he may be inexperienced, his qualities have been exemplary and he has shown that he would be able to succeed even if he moves to a tougher league.

The 20-year-old can be the perfect back up for the Canaries’ talisman Teemu Pukki. Appere can be useful to the team by taking off the burden from the Finnish international’s shoulders.

Verdict

By playing a bit-part role, Appere can develop himself into a proper Premier League player and his progress in the right path would allow him to scale greater heights with the club.

The £2.5m-rated striker would be an immense acquisition if Farke moves ahead of teams like Leeds United, Rangers and Celtic, who are keeping close tabs on the player’s progress, according to TEAMtalk (h/t The Pink Un).