Why Luka Jovic to West Ham United would be an outstanding move

According to Fichajes (h/t Daily Star), West Ham are plotting an audacious loan move for Real Madrid star Luka Jovic in January.

The report suggests that the Hammers are keen on reuniting Jovic with his partner from Eintracht Frankfurt, Sebastien Haller. The Frenchman moved to London last summer but hasn’t solved the club’s attacking issues.

Haller had an impressive season in the Bundesliga last year, scoring 20 goals in all competitions, as well as setting up 12 more. This campaign, he has netted just 5 goals so far and West ham are currently 15th in the Premier League table.

In view of Haller’s inconsistency, the London outfit would be wise to make him play alongside his former teammate.

The report also confirms that Zinedine Zidane is willing to let the Serbian leave on loan to receive enough game time and boost his confidence.

Jovic established himself as a star in Germany after scoring 27 goals in all competitions last season for Die Adler. He was also instrumental in leading the team to an unlikely Europa League semi-final in the previous campaign.

Alongside Haller and Ante Rebic, Jovic was part of the Bundesliga’s most powerful attacking trio the last term and managed to help Frankfurt qualify again for the Europa League this year.

The Serbian then completed a £62m move to Real Madrid last summer. Since his arrival in Spain, the hitman has not gotten enough opportunities and has scored only 1 goal so far. The dominance of Los Blancos’ striking spearhead Karim Benzema has made Jovic a mere spectator in most of the games.

At the same time, the Hammers are struggling to reach a respectable position. They have scored just 19 goals in 17 league games and are finding it difficult to produce good performances on the field.

In that case, Jovic would add balance to their attacking ranks as he is known for his clinical finishes. He is capable of linking up with Haller and Andriy Yarmalenko without any foreseeable obstacles.

Verdict

By all means, West Ham should grab the chance and strike a loan deal with Real Madrid to attain the services of Jovic before any other team picks him. This would help the club save themselves from further humiliation and Pellegrini could count on him for goals for the rest of the season.