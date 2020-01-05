Why Mady Camara to Sheffield United would be a statement signing

According to Daily Star, Sheffield united have made Olympiacos star Mady Camara their top target in this transfer window.

The report also claims that the Greek heavyweights had rejected an £8m by Watford in the summer for the Guinea international and the Blades are making efforts to capitalize on the error by the rivals and sign him.

Camara, 22, started with the youth ranks of AS Kaloum and Santoba FC in his homeland before earning a move to France with Ligue 2 side Ajaccio in 2016. He made an instant impact in the French second-tier and established himself as one of the key players in Ajaccio’s midfield.

Mady Camara (R) (Getty Images)

His strong displays were enough to convince Olympiacos of his potential and they bought him in the summer of 2018. He managed to replicate his heroics for the Greek side in his inaugural season by contributing with 6 goals and 2 goals in 36 games across all competitions from a deep position in the middle of the park.

He has been a key figure in Pedro Martins’ squad this term and has featured in 14 league games and seems to be performing better each day with one goal and assist each to his name.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have made an impressive start to the season after gaining promotion to the Premier League and currently find themselves 8th in the league standings. They have taken the top tier by storm under Chris Wilder and are capable of securing a European spot.

According to SDNA (h/t The Sun), the manager is keen on bolstering the depth in his squad and has identified Camara as a suitable candidate.

Mady Camara (Getty Images)

Essentially a defensive midfielder, Camara is capable of switching between holding and box-to-box roles in the heart of the midfield. A strong, tenacious and hardworking player, who can tirelessly go up and down the pitch, his impressive range of passing and ball distribution adds to his credentials.

If the Blades manage to pull out a move for him, his presence would help the team with healthy competition for the central spot among the players. It would also ease the pressure from John Lundstram, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood, all of whom have been consistent.

The 22-year-old is not only adept at breaking up plays but is also capable of moving forward and helping the team’s attack. He would be exactly the player Wilder needs to guide the Blades towards building a reputation for themselves in England’s top-flight.

Verdict

The Matam-born youngster can be seen as a long-term prospect for Sheffield United and they must move ahead of his admirers in the race to sign him for £17m.

Mady Camara in action against Tottenham (L) (Getty Images)

In doing so, Wilder’s side would not only make a statement to their rivals but also fix a key issue.