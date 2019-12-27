Why Man City should keep hold of Cancelo amidst Valencia interest

According to Spanish outlet As (h/t Daily Mail), Valencia are bidding for a loan move for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

The 25-year-old Portuguese has been reduced to a bit-part player at the Etihad this season since arriving from Turin giants Juventus for £55million, the report added.

Joao Cancelo during a Manchester City training session. (Getty Images)

Despite the right-back’s big-money move, he has made just six appearances for City in the ongoing campaign, of which 2 have been from the bench.

With manager Pep Guardiola constantly preferring the more experienced Kyle Walker on the right, Cancelo has found it increasingly difficult to hold down a first-team place in the side so far.

Given the current situation, Spanish side Valencia have made him a priority for the transfer window, and are looking to bring back their former defender to the Mestalla next month.

Cancelo joined Juventus from Valencia in the summer of 2018 after a loan stint at Inter but his career seems to have hit a sudden halt after moving to England earlier in the summer.

Cancelo playing for Manchester City. (Getty Images)

Despite spending just one season with Juventus, Cancelo was a key player in Allegri’s side that won the Italian league title last year. He made a total of 34 appearances for the Bianconeri, scoring once and assisting 5 times, signifying his worth at the Italian club.

His impressive displays at the back for Juventus had caught the attention of City coach Guardiola, who immediately roped him the following season. However, with Walker putting up a decent show until now, Cancelo found his game time at the Etihad getting increasingly limited.

A few slip-ups in the season have seen the defending champions lost sight of league leaders Liverpool. Like last season, City have been excellent in their attack, scoring 50 goals already – more than any other side in the league.

However, their defence has suffered a major blow since the departure of former captain Vincent Kompany, with the side conceding 20 goals from 18 games.

Cancelo playing for Juventus last season. (Getty Images)

Also, injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones early in the season have led to Guardiola handing over the defensive responsibilities to his trusted and seasoned midfielder Fernandinho.

With their defence looking clearly weak compared to last season, Guardiola has not risked shuffling the backline much, which has seen the experienced Walker often start the game for the defending champions.

Considering City’s prevailing backline woes, it would be really foolish of them to let go of Cancelo if an offer comes calling from his former team Valencia.

Moreover, the Cityzens are short of players in the right-back position, with Walker and Cancelo being the only ones to play that role.

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who departed the club after the end of last season. (Getty Images)

Verdict

City have been defensively weak this whole season and they need Cancelo now more than ever if they wish to keep their hopes of a title-race still alive.

Also, the side clearly has a dearth of established right-backs in its ranks and letting Cancelo go on loan would leave them completely handicapped if Walker sustains an injury or a dip in form. Hence, it would be wise of City to not let go of their Portuguese full-back.