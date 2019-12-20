Why Man City should sign Sancho to keep their attacking strength intact

According to The Sun, Manchester City have upped their interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. He would cost City between £80m and £90m.

The former Manchester City winger had left Etihad in the summer of 2017 in search of more game time and has since then grown into one of the highly-rated attackers in Europe.

He has so far scored 25 goals and assisted 35 times from a total of 77 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, impressing a host of clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona, the report claims.

Jadon Sancho in action during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Slavia Praha and Borussia Dortmund. (Getty Images)

City will surely face some stiff competition from all these sides, however, they are hopeful that they could still lure the youngster, the report added.

Meanwhile, Leroy Sane has found it extremely difficult to adjust to conditions in England after making a switch from FC Schalke in the summer of 2016.

His time at Manchester has been marred by injuries, with the young winger suffering as many as five injuries since joining City. He is currently sidelined due to a cruciate ligament rupture and has missed almost half of the season already.

However, having failed to establish a spot for himself since arriving at the Etihad, Sane has fallen out of favour with boss Guardiola, who prefers Raheem Sterling over the German.

Jadon Sancho playing for England. (Getty Images)

With the German receiving interest from Bayern Munich, City would be better off landing a top talent like Sancho.

The English international, meanwhile, had a breakthrough season last year, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists from 34 Bundesliga games. He seems to have continued his blistering form this season too, finding the target 8 times from 13 league games this season.

Moreover, Sancho has grown unsettled of late at Dortmund, with the player dropped twice from the squad this season. Meanwhile, the club has cited disciplinary issues as the reason for the youngster’s snubbing.

Read more:

Leroy Sane playing for Manchester City. (Getty Images)

City, on the other hand, should make good use of this opportunity and land the young man to bolster their attacking options for the future.

Verdict

Signing Sancho would offer Guardiola and City a suitable replacement for a struggling Leroy Sane. With Sancho still in his teens, he has plenty of time to improve further at the Etihad and could be a great future investment for City.

Hence, City should soon make a move for the talented winger if they wish to keep their attacking strength intact.