Why Manchester City must go all out for £111m-rated Kai Havertz

The Bild (h/t Metro) claims that Manchester City have held talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz.

The report also suggests that Havertz will leave Leverkusen at the end of the season and is currently negotiating with several heavyweight European clubs.

While speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca (h/t Metro), he insisted that he is capable of playing in the Premier League or La Liga and after gaining experience, he is ready to make a name for himself outside Germany.

Kai Havertz, 20, came through the ranks of Bayer Leverkusen’s s youth system and made his debut for the senior team in 2016. Since then, he has been impressive and is seen as the driving force of the team.

Kai Havertz (Getty Images)

In 101 Bundesliga appearances, the youngster has scored 26 goals and registered 20 assists for Leverkusen. He has had an outstanding start to his professional career and his powerful displays have earned him 7 caps for the German national team so far.

The Aachen-born midfielder is one of the hottest young talents across Europe and with several top teams in Europe lurking around him, he is sure to be an exciting player in the future.

Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested in him, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have not been at their best and their standings in the league show that they have fallen down from their dominance, which is low according to their standards. Their recent 3-0 crushing of Arsenal has been their only good performance in a long time.

Manchester City players celebrating after a goal (Getty Images)

The major factor for their inconsistency has been the problems they have faced in the defensive department and with the transfer window approaching, it is clear that Pep Guardiola would be looking to bring in reinforcements to tighten up the spaces at the back.

However, there is one more area of concern which the manager must address as early as possible. The Etihad outfit have only two creative players in their ranks who can control the game from the central position – Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva.

De Bruyne has been an important member of the squad and has made City a lethal force to reckon with over the past few years and is still at the top of his game.

On the other hand, David Silva has seen a slight dip in his form and with the Spaniard’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, there are not many options left for Pep Guardiola.

Kai Havertz (Getty Images)

In that case, Kai Havertz would be a perfect addition to the squad if they are looking for a player who can gradually develop and fill the big shoes of Silva. He has the quality to construct games at his own pace and would also score at a decent rate.

In City, playing alongside De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan would help the youngster learn a lot and take his game to a higher level, and he can be City’s creative hub in the future.

Verdict

Manchester City would have to fork out £111m for Havertz and if they manage to acquire his services, they would have a versatile player in their ranks to lead them in the long run.