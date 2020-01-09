Why Manchester United must go all out for veteran Cavani

According to French outlet L’Equipe (h/t The Sun), Manchester United have contacted Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani regarding a possible move.

The 32-year-old striker will be out of contract in the summer and is willing to leave this month rather than waiting until the summer, the report adds.

Edinson Cavani applauds the PSG fans. (Getty Images)

The report also suggests that the Uruguayan veteran is on the brink of a move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid, with negotiations regarding a pre-contract agreement believed to be underway.

However, it remains to be seen if such a move happens, with PSG still refusing to let go of their star finisher until a proper replacement is brought in (L’Equipe h/t The Sun).

Cavani, who joined the French giants from Italian side Napoli in 2013, was on target for PSG on Monday, scoring a brace in his side’s 6-0 demolition of Linas-Montlhery, booking a spot in the last-32 of the French Cup.

The prolific striker’s goals against Linas-Montlhery took his tally to a whopping 198 from just 290 games for PSG, signifying his worth within the side.

Edinson Cavani doing his trademark celebration after scoring a goal. (Getty Images)

Despite being a regular since his arrival, Cavani has had a difficult season to endure so far, having been benched most of the time by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Given the striker’s lack of game time, clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea would be wise to orchestrate a cut-price deal. Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United are in desperate need of a striker with the side clearly lacking a prolific goal-scorer upfront.

The departure of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku in the summer has left a huge gap in the side, with the club now depending solely on Marcus Rashford.

If not for Rashford’s excellent form, United would have endured an even more difficult season with the side’s current forward Anthony Martial not up to the mark.

Edinson Cavani has been prolific over the years for PSG. (Getty Images)

Read more:

Unfortunately, both Rashford and Martial are not traditional centre-forwards, which has, in turn, had its effects on their performances, forcing Solskjaer to usher in young academy graduate Mason Greenwood.

Though Greenwood has displayed promises of potential, it would be too early to rush him into the scene.

With their striking woes clearly out in the open, it would do them the world of good to bring a prolific goal scorer such as Cavani, who has a whopping 339 career goals in club football. The sheer number of goals Cavani has scored speaks volumes about the striker’s finishing abilities.

A dangerous customer in the opposition box, Cavani is equally adept at firing shots from distances and is also a great header of the ball.

Verdict

Manchester United made a big mistake by not signing a new striker in the summer. Now, however, they have a chance to bring in a world-class finisher, who has proven his credentials.

Moreover, he would be available for a small amount – around the £15million to £20million bracket – if they can land him now. Thus, in Cavani, United would have the best stop-gap solution to resolve their finishing woes.