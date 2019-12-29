Why Manchester United signing Mings would be a wise move

According to a report by the Daily Star, Manchester United are targeting Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.

The Red Devils have had a tough season so far. Inconsistency has been their main flaw this season and the club is in desperate need of some new faces with the January transfer window around the corner.

That said, centre-back Mings is one of the players on top of their target list. Mings, who is rated highly by the Red Devils, is seen as a long-term defensive partner for Harry Maguire, according to Daily Star.

Tyrone Mings has been a consistent performer for Aston Villa this season. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has the full backing of club’s chief executive Ed Woodward, is adamant on building a side full of hungry young players.

Though Solskjaer has stayed true to his word of featuring a young unit, the side looks far from hungry at the moment and this is where Mings easily fits in.

After being loaned to Aston Villa midway into last season from his former club Bournemouth, Mings turned out to be a revelation with his eye-catching displays at the back for the Villans.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown plenty of faith in the youngsters. (Image credit: Getty)

Despite his recent arrival from the Cherries, Mings soon turned out to be a fan favourite among the Villans, when he, alongside Jack Grealish, helped the club turn the tables around quickly after a poor run of form in the first half of the season.

In just 15 appearances, Mings scored two crucial headers and led them to a 10-match winning streak which saw them qualify for the playoff finals, where they defeated Derby County, eventually gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Impressed by Mings’ rock-solid displays at the back, Villa decided to sign him and brought him to Villa Park before the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign.

Tyrone Mings in action for Aston Villa. (Getty Images)

However, Villa have found it difficult to replicate their Championship success in the top-flight, with the side once again on the verge of a return to the second-tier after a rather dismal show in the league.

They are currently languishing in 18th place and face a potential relegation threat, with just Watford and Norwich City beneath them.

Despite their poor showings, Mings has been a regular presence at the back, making 16 appearances for the newly-promoted side. He has kept 3 clean sheets, scored and assisted once so far this season.

The Englishman also captained his side against league leaders and European champions Liverpool, which they ultimately lost by a narrow 2-1 margin.

Mings engages in a tussle with Wolverhampton Wanderer’s forward Raul Jimenez during a Premier League game. (Getty Images)

With 29 blocks, he tops the list of most successful blocks recorded by a league player, signifying his worth in his side and his ability as a quality defender.

To add to his list of achievements, he has also stood out with 97 clearances, placing him 5th on the list of players with the highest number of clearances registered in the league.

Meanwhile, Manchester United defence has looked absent-minded at times, which has seen them lose games to weaker outfits. Despite being the stronger of the two, their defence was stripped open with ease by a lowly side such as Watford.

Such instances and injuries to most of their defenders have made it imperative for United to search for a quality performer to help them achieve some consistency going forward.

Mings tries to clear the ball during a game against Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Verdict

Mings has been a leader for Villa at the back despite his side’s dismal show and has already proven his defensive abilities. In this regard, United’s decision to splash the cash on a fighter like Mings seems to be a really wise move.