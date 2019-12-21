Why Marcus Maddison would be a superb signing for Derby County

According to the TEAMtalk (h/t the Derby Telegraph), Derby County have been linked with Peterborough star, Marcus Maddison.

With ten goals and eight assists to his name during a stellar 2019/20 campaign, Marcus Maddison, 26, has also caught the attention of West Brom, Brentford and Bristol City (h/t the Derby Telegraph).

The 26-year-old will be out of contract in the summer and can leave in January if a club bids £2.5million, the report adds. (h/t the Derby Telegraph)

Marcus Maddison has been fantastic for Peterborough this season. (Getty Images)

Derby County, meanwhile, have struggled considerably with their consistency in the Championship over the past few months. Phillip Cocu has had his work cut out at Pride Park this season, having taken over from Frank Lampard who departed for the managerial role at Chelsea.

With 2019 coming to an end, the Rams will be hoping the second half of the campaign would be better than the first.

Currently 16th in the standings, Derby will need to pick up their performance levels during the second half of the season if they are to have any chance of reaching the play-offs in May.

Whilst Wayne Rooney’s imminent debut in January will undisputedly give the team a boost, it could be argued that Cocu needs to bolster his squad when the transfer window opens next month.

Marcus Maddison celebrates after scoring for Peterborough. (Getty Images)

One of the most naturally gifted footballers in England’s third tier, Maddison has been one of the standout performers for Peterborough this season. An extremely skilful player, the 26-year-old has been at the heart of Posh’s excellent form during the current League One campaign.

A Derby side lacking inspiration in the attack would thrive with a player like Maddison, who has made 18 goal contributions so far this season.

Interestingly, he is yet to play at Championship level, despite looking a cut above almost every other footballer in the third-tier for the last few seasons.

Marcus Maddison (Getty Images)

A left-footed attacking midfielder capable of playing as a No.10 and in wide roles on either side of the pitch, the former Newcastle United youth could potentially take Derby’s attacking options to new heights.

When one considers that Florian Jozefzoon, Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have both yet to hit top form for the Rams under Cocu, they may benefit from some added competition from Maddison.

Verdict

At the age of 26, Maddison is perhaps entering the prime stages of his career. The versatile forward could potentially help transform Derby’s fortunes in the New Year if he is able to hit the ground running in the Championship.