Why Martin Hinteregger would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal

In November, the Sun had claimed that Arsenal were keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger.

The Austria international, 27, who has won 44 caps for his country, signed permanently for Eintracht Frankfurt over the summer after impressing in a loan move from FC Augsburg in the second half of last season.

He has since become a crucial part of the Frankfurt side, racking up 27 appearances across all competitions so far.

Arsenal, meanwhile, appointed Mikel Arteta as their permanent manager last week and the 37-year-old’s reign as the Gunners boss started with a steady 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Martin Hinteregger has impressed in Eintracht Frankfurt colours since arriving in January 2019. (Getty Images)

With the January transfer window looming large, the new Gunners manager must take a dip in the market to bring in a couple of players to boost his squad. He must bring in at least a centre-back to add quality to the backline that has floundered throughout the campaign.

Calum Chambers, David Luiz, Rob Holding and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are all in the mix to play in central defence with William Saliba still to come in next season. But with Luiz and Sokratis underperforming this term and Holding having done no favours to himself after returning from a long-term injury, it’s vital for Arteta to shore up the defence next month.

And Martin Hinteregger would be a smart fit at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal got a chance to watch Hinteregger up close and personal in the Europa League group stage clashes against Frankfurt this season. And the 27-year-old defender did well in both games.

Mikel Arteta, Assistant Manager of Manchester City reacts during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Oxford United and Manchester City at Kassam Stadium on December 18, 2019 in Oxford, England. (Getty Images)

More Arsenal News

As per WhoScored, the Austrian has averaged 1.9 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 2.7 clearances and 0.5 blocks in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign. With 3.5 aerial duels won per game, he is a towering presence at the back.

Furthermore, Hinteregger has proven to be a massive threat going forward. Six goals and an assist in 15 league games prove that he can be a positive influence at both ends of the pitch.

Verdict

Arsenal have had their issues with a leaky defence since the last few seasons. The Gunners have used several players in that position but cannot seem to stop conceding goals.

Hinteregger, an experienced defender, could be the man who makes an immediate impact and helps Arsenal tighten their backline.