Why Martin Odegaard could be a smashing signing for Wolves

Back in September, the Daily Mirror had claimed that Wolves were keeping tabs on Norwegian wonderkid Martin Odegaard.

Martin Odegaard, 20, has been loaned from Real Madrid to Real Sociedad this term and has caught the eye since the start of the season. The playmaker has been earning rave reviews and recently put a fantastic display in Sociedad’s 2-2 draw with Barcelona.

Having struggled to break into the first-team at the Bernabeu, he spent the last two seasons out on loan at Heerenveen and Vitesse respectively, before joining the Basque club at the start of the season. With Odegaard continuing to impress at Anoeta, Wolves must go all out to sign him during the January transfer window.

Wolves were hugely impressive upon their return to the top-flight last season. They didn’t enjoy a good start to the 2019/20 season but have recovered well of late, advancing to the Europa League round of 32 as well.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have once again been dependent on Raul Jimenez for goals. Jimenez has led the Wolves attack with aplomb but hasn’t found good support from Diogo Jota, who was fantastic last season. While goals have been tough to flow by for the Wanderers, they have also lacked flair in the final third.

Thus, Nuno should lookout for a creative midfielder in January and someone like Martin Odegaard would be a good fit at the Molineux considering Wolves have a habit of signing exciting young talents with vast potential.

Odegaard has been nothing short of sensational since moving to Real Sociedad in a 12-month deal in August, cutting open defences at will with his wand of a left foot. When the young gun is playing with confidence on the field, he has shown time and time again that he can be an unstoppable force in the opposition half.

The Norwegian reads the game well and can take up some clever positions in the final third, whilst his decision making at the age of 20 is remarkable. In 15 La Liga appearances, Odegaard has averaged 2.9 key passes, 1.3 crosses and 1.9 long balls, whilst achieving an 84.6% pass success rate. [WhoScored.com]

The 20-year-old would add some much-needed cutting edge to Wolves’ attack, as well as form a lethal understanding with the likes of Jimenez and Adama Traore. Hence, the Wanderers must go all out to sign Odegaard in January as the Norwegian could unlock his true potential under Nuno Espirito Santo.