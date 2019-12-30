Why Maxwel Cornet would be a smart signing for Watford

Back in January, the Independent had claimed that Watford were interested in signing Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet, but a move didn’t materialise.

Maxwel Cornet, 23, is just one of the talents to progress from Lyon’s youth system and into the first team in recent years after being bought from Metz as a teenager. He had an injury-hit 2018/19 Ligue 1 campaign, yet the versatile forward bagged seven goals and five assists in 27 games.

The Ivorian is yet to hit top form this campaign, with Lyon struggling and currently find themselves 12th in the table. Nonetheless, Watford should reignite their interest in the Lyon star when the transfer window reopens next month.

Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet in action. (Getty Images)

The Hornets have endured a disastrous campaign of their own in the Premier League which sees them battling against relegation. However, they have found some stability under Nigel Pearson, who replaced the sacked Quique Sanchez Flores earlier this month.

The players have responded to Pearson’s demands and style of football by beating Manchester United and drawing with Sheffield United.

Reinforcements are a must in the mid-season trading period and Pearson should prioritize signing a defender, considering his side have the third-worst defensive record in the division. Other than a central defender, they also need a forward to reduce the burden of scoring goals off Troy Deeney and Gerard Deulofeu’s shoulders.

Having said that, someone in the mould of Maxwel Cornet would make an instant impact at Vicarage Road. The 23-year-old forward, who can play on either flank or through the middle, is a silky dribbler and oozes flair on the ball.

Nigel Pearson during his spell at Derby County. (Getty Images)

The Ivory Coast international uses his technical superiority to beat defenders with ease and has the composure to pick out the right pass in any situation.

The Lyon ace has a lethal left foot with which he has scored a lot of stunners. Plus, Cornet is a composed finisher in front of the goal.

More Watford News

In the video below, one can get a glimpse of the 23-year-old’s style of play and the qualities he would bring to Watford if a deal goes through.

Verdict

Cornet would perfectly Pearson’s style of play, potentially forming a lethal attack with the likes of Deeney, Deulofeu and Pereyra. He is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front-line and would offer some variety in an attacking sense as well.