Why Michy Batshuayi would be a good coup by Aston Villa

According to Foot Mercato (h/t The Sun), Aston Villa are considering a loan move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi before the transfer market closes.

Following promotion to the Premier League last summer, the Villans haven’t been up to the standard this season. Despite recruiting 12 new players, they have struggled and are just a point above the relegation zone after a 2-1 win against Burnley.

Star player John McGinn has been out for three months and none of the other players in the squad have put up a determined show, except for skipper Jack Grealish, who has single-handedly taken them out of trouble on several occasions.

Dean Smith’s men have managed to score 27 goals in 21 league games and they need to do better. Summer signing Wesley Moraes hasn’t been influential upfront whereas, Jonathan Kodija and Keinan Davis have struggled to find form, featuring in just 6 games without a single start.

The report also suggests that Wesley is set to be on the sidelines for nine months after he injured his ligament in the game against Burnley, thus making it worse for them to progress in the league. First of all, Smith has to find a proper replacement for McGinn.

If Villa are to improve in their goalscoring record, they must make a quick move for an established striker who can bang in a healthy number of goals and ensure them a Premier League spot for the next season. Thus, it would be wise for Smith to make a move for Michy Batshuayi.

Batshuayi, 26, joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille in 2016 after an impressive season 2015/16 season in which he scored 17 top-flight goals. But his time at Stamford Bridge hasn’t been near to his best and neither his loan moves helped his cause.

The Belgium international has featured in just 12 league games under Frank Lampard, without a start in any of the games. He has fallen down the pecking order after the rise of Tammy Abraham and his chances of getting back to the line up are unlikely.

Therefore, Smith must seize the opportunity and land him at Villa Park for the rest of the season on a loan move, which they intend to do, along with an option to buy back, as per the report.

The 26-year-old is known to be lethal in front of the goal and he has already proved his worth for his national side. He has the character that could spark life to any dull attack. And he would be the perfect striker for Smith to revive Villa’s hopes in the on-going season.

Verdict

Villa are in dire need of a striker who can be better than Wesley in difficult times and Batshuayi can be the one to fire them to safety.

Therefore, they must go all out for the Belgian and succeed in luring him to Villa Park before he decides something else. This would also help Batshuayi enhance his chances of getting picked in the national team for the mega event in summer.