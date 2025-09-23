Why Mikel Arteta Must Start These 5 Players Against Port Vale

Mikel Arteta faces a crucial decision for Wednesday’s EFL Cup clash against Port Vale, but starting these five players could define Arsenal‘s season trajectory while managing squad rotation effectively.

Max Dowman Deserves His Moment

The 15-year-old became the Premier League’s second-youngest ever player at 15 years and 235 days old during his debut against Leeds, where he won a penalty and showed remarkable composure.

Max Dowman and Mikel Arteta

After scoring 15 goals and creating 15 assists in 15 U18 Premier League games in the 2024/25 season, Max Dowman has earned his opportunity to shine against lower league opposition. Cup competitions provide the perfect platform for academy graduates to gain valuable senior experience without Premier League pressure.

Ethan Nwaneri Needs Consistent Minutes

Ethan Nwaneri remains the Premier League’s youngest ever debutant and has shown flashes of brilliance in limited appearances. Regular playing time in cup competitions allows the attacking midfielder to develop match sharpness while keeping him engaged.

Ethan Nwaneri (Via Tribuna.Com)

Starting Nwaneri demonstrates Arteta’s commitment to youth development and provides tactical unpredictability that could unsettle Port Vale’s defensive setup.

Viktor Gyokeres Must Maintain Momentum

The Swedish striker needs minutes to build chemistry with his new teammates and maintain scoring form.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after his goal against Cheslea (via X-Ajah_elube)

Cup matches against lower division sides offer ideal opportunities for strikers to find their rhythm without intense defensive pressure. Viktor Gyokeres can use this fixture to work on his positioning and link-up play within Arsenal’s system.

Christian Norgaard Brings Leadership

The 31-year-old midfielder signed from Brentford for £10m plus add-ons (bringing it to £15m), bringing 122 Premier League appearances of experience.

Kai Haverts on either side of new signings Martin Zubimendi (R) and Christian Norgaard (L) (via Football London)

His physical presence and set-piece expertise could prove decisive against Port Vale’s defensive approach. Norgaard’s leadership qualities help guide younger players while ensuring Arsenal maintain professional standards throughout the match.

Ben White Needs Match Fitness

The England defender requires playing time to regain full fitness after injury concerns. Cup fixtures provide controlled environments for players returning from fitness issues to build match sharpness without risking Premier League points.

