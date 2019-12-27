Why Milot Rashica would be a brilliant signing for Aston Villa

According to the Athletic, Aston Villa are interested in signing Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica but they do not have the funds to match the club’s £35m price tag of the player.

Milot Rashica, 23, is enjoying a superb campaign for Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists. He has also scored twice in as many cup appearances in Germany to take his tally to 9 goals in 15 appearances for the season so far.

The Kosovo international’s dazzling displays in Germany haven’t gone unnoticed, with Aston Villa interested in him. That being said, should the Villans break their bank for Rashica?

Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica has been in brilliant form this season. (Getty Images)

Aston Villa have royally struggled of late, with 7 defeats in 10 games sucking them into the thick of Premier League relegation dogfight. They invested heavily before the start of the season but only a handful of new signings have shone, meaning Dean Smith’s side face an uphill task to avoid relegation at the first time of asking.

The Villans are struggling to find the back of the net on a regular basis with club-record signing Wesley Moraes managing just 4 goals in 18 games. Thus, Smith should add a couple of attacking players to bolster his squad for the second half of the campaign.

Apart from Wesley’s inefficiency in front of goal, wide players like Mahmoud Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi and Jota have been utterly inconsistent.

Jack Grealish has been Villa’s best player but he needs someone who can share the burden of creating and scoring goals. In that regard, Milot Rashica would be a good fit at Villa Park.

Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

A left-winger by trade, Rashica is extremely versatile as he can play anywhere across the front line. That has been the case this season as he has played in various attacking roles and flourished.

So the Kosovan international’s versatility would be a big asset for Villa, giving Smith the license to use him as per the situation of the game and the opponent.

The 23-year-old’s standout asset is his ability to weave out of tight spaces in the wide areas. He is quick, agile, skilful and has an impressive balance which makes it hard for defenders to dislodge him off the ball.

One good thing that should be pointed out is that Rashica is a hard worker off the ball, and he will provide a lot of energy for his side. In the video below, one could get a glimpse of the forward’s style of play and the qualities he could bring to Villa if a move goes through.

Read More

Verdict

A player who can create and score goals in equal measure is desperately needed at Villa and Smith would be wise to break the bank for Rashica in January.